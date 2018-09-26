Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Incredible Biceps as She Says She's 'Feeling Like Superwoman'

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t need a cape to look and feel like a superhero.

On Wednesday, the “El Anillo” singer, 49, showed off her buff biceps in a clingy maroon dress and silver hoop earrings on Instagram. With her hair swept back, Lopez flexed her incredible arms as she looked confidently at the camera over her shoulder.

“Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight!” Lopez wrote.

In the caption, Lopez reflected on her jam-packed residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, which comes to a close on Sept. 29.

“When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot,” Lopez explained. “But I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life…”

She continued, “There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!!”

Lopez tacked on the hashtags “#allihavefinal15,” “#3showstogo,” “#we’renotdoneyet,” “#letsgoooo” and “#makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem.”

Jennifer Lopez performs in Las Vegas Splash News

One way that Lopez stays refreshed for her performances is her pre-show ritual.

Before Lopez’s show earlier this month, her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez filmed Lopez grooving in front of a mirror while Cardi B‘s verse on their song “Dinero” played in the background.

“She does this before every show. Seriously,” Rodriguez quipped in the caption.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Mike Coppola/Getty

But it’s not all fun and games: Lopez revealed to Entertainment Tonight in August that she once suffered a dental disaster onstage.

“I’ve chipped my tooth on stage and had to finish the show,” Lopez said. “Like, literally knocked my tooth out and I’m like, ‘Oh!’”

People backstage motivated her to finish strong. “I went back thinking, ‘Can I finish the show like this?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s fine, it’s just a little chip,” she recalled.