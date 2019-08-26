Jennifer Lopez Almost Turned Down Hustlers to ‘Stay Home’ with Her Kids and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has a lot on her plate these days, but she always tries to spend as much time with her family as possible.

In a new interview with Variety, Lopez, 50, shared that both she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez make a point of being together — even when the other is busy working.

“He loves being at every show that he can be at,” she said, adding that in return she goes “to all his baseball games.”

“There were times in my life when my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK. And there were times my personal life was stable, but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two,” she said. “I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life.”

In order to maintain that balance, Lopez revealed she almost turned down Hustlers, her hotly anticipated film which will hit theaters on Sept. 13.

“We were supposed to do it last summer, and I had worked so much,” the star explained. “I was like, ‘I have to stay home with my kids and Alex.’ “

Fortunately for all of her fans, director Lorene Scafaria was able to persuade Lopez to stay with the project by postponing production.

Calling the shots about her own career is something Lopez has grown accustomed to over the years.

“I think I’m used to being the boss, which is a weird thing to say out loud,” she said, adding that while she “can be tough,” she’s “not a yeller or a screamer.”

“I’m firm,” she explained. “I think nobody likes to disappoint me, because I get very quiet. I’m also relentless. I don’t have hours.”

In fact, on days where she doesn’t have to stick to a set production schedule, Lopez shared she likes to stay up until 4 or 5 a.m., sleeping in until around 10 or 11 a.m.

“That’s a better schedule for me,” she said.

Lopez went on to reveal that she credits the state of her career nowadays to her decision to join the American Idol judging panel in 2011.

“It was a big turning point in my career,” Lopez, was in her late 30s at the time and had recently delivered twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, said. “Everybody was like, ‘Don’t do this. Your career will be over, and they won’t offer you any movies. They’ll think you’re a joke as an artist.’ And I was like, ‘The truth is, I’m not getting offered a whole bunch of movies, so what are they not going to offer me?'”

“I don’t think I had been taken as seriously up until then for what I knew about music. Even though I had several hit albums, I think they put me in this ‘pretty pop’ category.”

These days, Lopez doesn’t have to worry about being put into a box because of her looks.

“Maybe 30 years ago, it was very ‘Oh, you’re the Latin girl. You’ll do Spanish roles; you’ll play maids; you’ll only be limited to this little box,'” she said. “It’s about getting people in the business — the agents, the managers, the Tommy Mottolas of the world — to believe this girl can do more. But you have to prove yourself too.”

“There are so many smart, talented women out there, in front of and behind the camera, and I think we’re at a point where our voices are not stifled as much,” she added. “Because of the #MeToo movement, it’s ‘We are equal, and we want to be treated that way.’ We’ve been making our own opportunities, and as you prove your worth and value to people, they can’t put you in a box. You hustle it into happening, right?”