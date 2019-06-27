'When in Texas, Got To Do It Like Selena!': Jennifer Lopez Honors Late Tejano Icon During Concert

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

Jennifer Lopez treated Texas fans to a Selena Quintanilla-Perez tribute on Tuesday, delighting the crowd with a cover of the late singer’s 1994 hit “Si Una Vez.”

Lopez, who portrayed the ‘Queen of Tejano’ music in a 1997 biopic, honored Selena while on the Houston stop of her It’s My Party tour. .

“When in Texas, got to do it like Selena!” Lopez, 49, captioned the clip on Instagram. “Thank you so much Texas!! What a run!!! #ItsMyPartyTour #SelenaForever #SiUnaVez”

The Houston concert was the final stop of the Texas leg of her tour, having played in San Antonio, Edinburg and Dallas beforehand. Lopez posted videos of herself performing alongside clips of Selena prior to the Texas shows.

“Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!!” Lopez captioned a video post to Twitter last week.

Even if the two never met, Lopez knows the late Mexican-American performer well. The singer-turned-actress played Selena in the aforementioned 1997 biopic, back when Lopez was only 28-years-old.

“It’s a really hard role,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight on the set of the film in 1996. “One of the hardest things was the accent. There’s just so many different things to the role, [including] the singing and dancing. She was such an incredible performer.”

“Selena was such a great role model and she broke so many barriers. She did so much great stuff for the Latino community, and gave all these little girls somebody to look up to,” she continued. “The movie, in that sense, can help in the same way, breaking down barriers in Hollywood [because] we’ve had so many problems getting good roles. For me it’s such a blessing. It’s an honor to be able to do this.”

Quintanilla was 23 at the time of her death in 1995, when she was shot to death by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club at the time.