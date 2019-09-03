Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About the 'Honor' of Meeting Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'I Was in Awe of Her'

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez; Ruth Bader Ginsburg NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Jennifer Lopez recently got marriage tips from none other than Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and now the 50-year-old pop star is opening up about the rest of their conversation.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, soon after Ginsburg discussed their conversation during her talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington D.C., Lopez reflected on the “honor” of meeting the 86-year-old legislator and feminist icon.

“It was an honor to meet RBG,” she captioned a clip from Ginsburg’s talk. “I so look up to her as a person, a woman, and a human being; but also as a wife, a working woman, and a passionate advocate for equality for women and minorities, the underprivileged of this country. I was in awe of her, watching how powerful and sharp she is, how clear and full of wisdom.”

Ginsburg — who was married to her husband Marty Ginsburg for over 50 years before he died of cancer in 2010 — cheekily recalled the advice her mother-in-law gave her on her wedding day: “‘It helps sometimes to be a little deaf.’ “

Those words of wisdom resonated with Lopez, who is engaged to Alex Rodriguez. But she was equally touched by Ginsburg’s other insights. “I loved her advice for a happy marriage, but my favorite response of hers was to a question I asked about the country seeming so broken right now and divided, and that it’s sad to me, and what should Alex and I be doing… how can we help? And she said, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing, inspiring people and living by example. You must continue to change the world with your respective gifts.’ I thought to myself yes, be your best self, put love into the world and justice, not hate and fear; help wherever and whenever you can. And following that piece of sage advice… that’s what we intend to do.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, got engaged in March after dating for over two years.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that the pair likely “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead opt for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”

Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez has two daughters — Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 — form a previous marriage.

The Hustlers star also revealed in a video on her YouTube channel in June that the couple will tie the knot “next year.”

“Now it’s been three years now,” the mother of two said of her romance with the former MLB star. “[We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year. I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their children Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

Opening up about her relationship with Rodriguez in a recent interview with Variety, Lopez said that the couple makes a point of being together — even when they’re busy working.

“He loves being at every show that he can be at,” she said, adding that in return she goes “to all his baseball games.”

“There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going okay. And there were times my personal life was stable, but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two,” she shared. “I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life.”