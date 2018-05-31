Jennifer Lopez‘s age-defying beauty has many scratching their heads about how the multi-hyphenate star looks and acts so youthful ahead of her 49th birthday in July.

Speaking with emmy magazine, the Shades of Blue actress, who recently released the music video for her latest single “Dinero,” reveals she has no plans to slow down — either her active lifestyle or her in-demand career — any time soon.

“Listen, at some point, I’m going to age,” Lopez jokes. “They’ll say, She looks old! But, right now, I’m holding it together.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Ignored People Who Told Her to Lose Weight: ‘This Is Who I Am. I’m Shaped Like This’

Jennifer Lopez John Russo

In fact, her boyfriend of over a year, Alex Rodriguez commented on Lopez’s youthful spirit recently.

“The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away. And he said, ‘You run like you’re 25 years old,’ ” the World of Dance star recalls. “I haven’t stopped that pace, so I’m still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it’ll be different.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

As her career trajectory continues to soar — with two shows on NBC, a Las Vegas residency and new music — Lopez shares she knows when and where to be a performer.

“I’m good at the showgirl stuff. I’m good at being onstage, doing a photo shoot, the stuff I need to be good at for my job. And I enjoy it,” she shares. “I know how to work it and make it work. But I don’t need to be the center of attention. I’d rather not talk to people at a party. I’m not that person.”

Jennifer Lopez John Russo

Lopez also shared the secret to how she juggles it all: not thinking about anything except what’s in front of her.

“I just take it day by day, because it’s so much stuff, and I try not to worry about too much,” she says. “When I leave here. I’ll go home, have a nice dinner, then I’ll go to my bedroom, have a nice bath. I’ll have a chocolate cookie with milk, I’ll watch TV. And then I’m like, okay, tomorrow is full out.”

RELATED: Here’s Why Jennifer Lopez Is Not Afraid to Eat Fried Porkchops and Rice at 10 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez John Russo

Unless it has anything to do with her 10-year-old twins Emme and Max, both of whom Lopez prioritizes over any of her jobs.

“All of that [personal] stuff takes priority over the work stuff,” she shares of her two children, who are living in Miami with their father Marc Anthony during school.

“If her kids are calling or FaceTiming, no matter what is going on, Jennifer picks it up,” says fellow World of Dance judge Derek Hough. “She can be in the middle of a comment [on the show], and she’ll go, ‘Oh, my kids are calling me.’ Her priority is her family — it’s been a lovely thing to see.”

World of Dance returned for its second season on NBC Monday.

Lopez’s cover story of emmy magazine hits newsstands June 5.