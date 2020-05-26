"You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out," Jennifer Lopez said

Jennifer Lopez Says She's a 'Little Heartbroken' Her Wedding to Alex Rodriguez Is 'On Hold'

Jennifer Lopez's plans to say "I do" to Alex Rodriguez have been put entirely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While appearing on the Today show on Tuesday, the "Dance Again" singer, 50, gave an update on the status of her and Rodriguez's highly anticipated wedding amid the outbreak.

"Nobody knows," she said. "There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. You know, it’s disappointing on one level."

"After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off which is what we’re doing right now," Lopez added. "But at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but everything is kind of on hold right now."

Lopez, who accepted Rodriguez's proposal during a romantic vacation in March 2019, admitted that she has mixed feelings about her wedding being delayed.

"I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan and we just have to wait and see," she shared. "Maybe it’s going to be better? I have to believe that it will be."

Lopez first revealed that her wedding to the MLB star, 44, was affected by the coronavirus outbreak while appearing on the at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 7.

“It did affect it a little bit,” the Hustlers actress said of the pandemic. “So, we’ll see what happens now … I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she added. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Amid California's stay-at-home orders, Lopez and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max have been social distancing with Rodriguez and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

Last month, the blended family celebrated Easter together, posing with bunny ear filters for a sweet group photo that Rodriguez and Lopez documented on social media.