A-Rod Reveals J. Lo Hasn’t Driven in 25 Years — as He Gives Her a $146K Porsche for Her Birthday

Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez her independence back for her 50th birthday.

That’s what the “If You Had My Love” singer told her fiancé after he surprised her with a 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche for her milestone occasion on July 24.

The vehicle, which retails for $146,420, came from Ocean Auto Club. The dealership — which shared photos of the car to Instagram — even customized Lopez’s gift with a “JLo” license plate and matching car mats.

It was a special gift for Lopez because, as Rodriguez explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared to his YouTube page on Monday, Lopez “hasn’t driven in 25 years.”

“What do you get someone who already has everything?” Rodriguez asked. “You have to be creative.”

Rodriguez, 44, sure did get creative — collaborating with daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 (who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez) and Lopez’s kids Maximillian and Emme, 11 (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) for the surprise.

First, he blindfolded Lopez before leading her to a spot outside their Miami house. Then, he had the kids deliver the gift to Lopez — with Natasha driving it slowly up the driveway.

Lopez was speechless. “What the hell? What is that? Oh my God!” she said after she removed her blindfold, embracing and kissing Rodriguez.

“I’m going to have to drive? It’s beautiful! I’ve never driven a car like that!” she said as she hugged the kids. “I’ve never had a car like this. I’ve never driven a car, period! My heart’s beating out of my chest!”

The two then took a ride around the neighborhood, with Lopez in the driver’s seat.

“Let me see if I remember how to drive,” she said — a statement that prompted Rodriguez to joke that he needed “a double seatbelt.”

Luckily, all went well. “Baby I know how to drive! I remember!” Lopez shouted. “I haven’t driven in so long baby. Baby this is so good. You’re giving me my independence back. I did not expect anything like this. This is so crazy. I felt like the party was enough!”

“I love it. I’ve never had a car before. I love it. I love it Papi. I’m crying,” she said in the video after her joyride. “My heart is beating so fast. I haven’t driven in so long, but that’s like a little car I can manage.”

What did Lopez expect? “I thought maybe people were going to be here! I thought you baked a cake or something!” she said.

Lopez’s video also included behind-the-scenes clips of her epic birthday party — a celebration which included everything from A-lists guests to fireworks, and a 10-tier golden cake.

The blowout bash was held at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island in Miami.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez dressed up for the occasion — she sporting a sexy, metallic cut-out Versace dress with a high slit along the leg. and he in a dapper black suit and tie.

Guests included close family and friends like Ryan Seacrest, DJ Khalid, LA Reid, Fat Joe, and Ashanti.

There were performances too from many, including J.Lo and A-Rod’s kids who all sang showtunes like “It’s a Hard Knock Life” (from Annie) and “My Shot” (from Hamilton). Lopez’s YouTube video captured their performances, and the joy Lopez displayed seeing them take the stage.

“It was actually epic — it was a real friends and family thing,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn’t work.”