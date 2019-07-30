J.Lo & A-Rod
23 featured stories since

A-Rod Reveals J. Lo Hasn’t Driven in 25 Years — as He Gives Her a $146K Porsche for Her Birthday

Jennifer Lopez has a new 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porshe to drive around, a gift from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez  

By Dave Quinn
July 30, 2019 09:21 AM

Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez her independence back for her 50th birthday.

That’s what the “If You Had My Love” singer told her fiancé after he surprised her with a 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche for her milestone occasion on July 24.

The vehicle, which retails for $146,420, came from Ocean Auto Club. The dealership — which shared photos of the car to Instagram — even customized Lopez’s gift with a “JLo” license plate and matching car mats.

It was a special gift for Lopez because, as Rodriguez explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared to his YouTube page on Monday, Lopez “hasn’t driven in 25 years.”

“What do you get someone who already has everything?” Rodriguez asked. “You have to be creative.”

RELATED: Fireworks, Caviar, and a 10-Tier Cake! All the Details of J. Lo’s ‘Epic’ 50th Birthday Bash

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez/YouTube
Skip
J.Lo & A-Rod
23 featured stories since
Why J-Rod's Romance Could Go the Distance: 'They're Happier in a Relationship Than Playing the Field,' Says Source
3/14/2017
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Meet J-Rod! 
3/15/2017
J-Rod Hits the Gym! New Couple J.Lo and A-Rod Workout Together in Miami
3/16/2017
J-Rod Spotted 'Laughing and Walking Hand-in-Hand' During Romantic Weekend in Paris
6/17/2017
Alex Rodriguez Cuts Off J.Lo's Interview With Sweet PDA
6/17/2017
A-Rod Gets Real About Making His Romance with J.Lo Work: 'If You Want to Be Together, You Are Together'
6/20/2017
A-Rod and J.Lo Have Fun on the Set of Shades of Blue
6/30/2017
A-Rod Says There's No 'Better Role Model' for His Daughters Than J.Lo
9/13/2017
A-Rod Says His Daughters Look at J.Lo 'Like She's the Messiah' and Have Become Part of Her Backstage Crew
10/19/2017
We Tried It: A Seriously Intense Workout with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
10/20/2017
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Alex Rodriguez's Matching Bedazzled Starbucks Cup: 'I Had to Do It!'
11/28/2017
Jennifer Lopez Is 'More Mature and Peaceful' with Alex Rodriguez — Inside Their Happy Blended Family
7/11/2018
J.Lo Reveals How She and A-Rod Keep Their Flame Alive: 'We Really Complement Each Other'
7/31/2018
A-Rod Says J.Lo Relationship 'Would Have Never Happened' in Their Twenties
8/1/2018
J.Lo Flashes Diamond Ring (and Calls Some Signs!) While Cuddling with A-Rod at the World Series
10/25/2018
A-Rod Lists L.A. Home for Sale for $6.5M One Year After J.Lo Sold Her NYC Penthouse for $17M
11/14/2018
They're Just Like Us! J.Lo and A-Rod Do Some Last-Minute Mall Shopping on Christmas Eve
12/24/2018
J.Lo and A-Rod Trading $17 Million NYC Apartment for 'Bigger Space' for Blended Family: Source
1/15/2019
A-Rod Messes with a Woman Who Says He Looks Like the 'Guy J.Lo Is Dating': 'What a Tool'
1/17/2019
J.Lo and A-Rod Return from 'Dream Proposal' Vacation: It 'Was the Best Surprise Ever,' Says Source
3/13/2019
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates 44th Birthday with Yankees-Themed Bash Alongside Fiancée Jennifer Lopez
7/26/2019
Jennifer Lopez Sneaks on to ESPN Set to Surprise A-Rod with Birthday Cake
7/28/2019
A-Rod Reveals J. Lo Hasn’t Driven in 25 Years — as He Gives Her a $146K Porsche for Her Birthday
7/29/2019

Rodriguez, 44, sure did get creative — collaborating with daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 (who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez) and Lopez’s kids Maximillian and Emme, 11 (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) for the surprise.

First, he blindfolded Lopez before leading her to a spot outside their Miami house. Then, he had the kids deliver the gift to Lopez — with Natasha driving it slowly up the driveway.

Lopez was speechless. “What the hell? What is that? Oh my God!” she said after she removed her blindfold, embracing and kissing Rodriguez.

“I’m going to have to drive? It’s beautiful! I’ve never driven a car like that!” she said as she hugged the kids. “I’ve never had a car like this. I’ve never driven a car, period! My heart’s beating out of my chest!”

Alex Rodriguez surprising Jennifer Lopez, with the help of their kids
Alex Rodriguez/YouTube
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez/YouTube
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's kids
Alex Rodriguez/YouTube
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez/YouTube
Jennifer Lopez's car
Jennifer Lopez/YouTube
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

The two then took a ride around the neighborhood, with Lopez in the driver’s seat.

“Let me see if I remember how to drive,” she said — a statement that prompted Rodriguez to joke that he needed “a double seatbelt.”

Luckily, all went well. “Baby I know how to drive! I remember!” Lopez shouted. “I haven’t driven in so long baby. Baby this is so good. You’re giving me my independence back. I did not expect anything like this. This is so crazy. I felt like the party was enough!”

“I love it. I’ve never had a car before. I love it. I love it Papi. I’m crying,” she said in the video after her joyride. “My heart is beating so fast. I haven’t driven in so long, but that’s like a little car I can manage.”

What did Lopez expect? “I thought maybe people were going to be here! I thought you baked a cake or something!” she said.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Was ‘So Sore’ from Dancing at J.Lo’s Party, He ‘Couldn’t Get Out of Bed’

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shares Video from Miami Party for Her 50th: ‘A Lil Bday Turn Up’

Lopez’s video also included behind-the-scenes clips of her epic birthday party — a celebration which included everything from A-lists guests to fireworks, and a 10-tier golden cake.

The blowout bash was held at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island in Miami.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez dressed up for the occasion — she sporting a sexy, metallic cut-out Versace dress with a high slit along the leg. and he in a dapper black suit and tie.

Guests included close family and friends like Ryan Seacrest, DJ Khalid, LA Reid, Fat Joe, and Ashanti.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

There were performances too from many, including J.Lo and A-Rod’s kids who all sang showtunes like “It’s a Hard Knock Life” (from Annie) and “My Shot” (from Hamilton). Lopez’s YouTube video captured their performances, and the joy Lopez displayed seeing them take the stage.

“It was actually epic — it was a real friends and family thing,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn’t work.”

Advertisement

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.