Jennifer Lopez's Fans Gifted Her a Birthday Card That's Bigger Than She Is: 'That's Amazing'

A mega star deserves a mega birthday card — and that’s exactly what Jennifer Lopez received for her 50th birthday!

In videos shared on her fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s Instagram Stories, the “I’m Real” singer can be seen reading birthday messages written on a massive card that towers over her.

“That’s amazing,” Lopez can be heard saying in the video about the card, which says it was gifted from fans at Orlando’s Amway Center, where she performed on Tuesday.

The Yankees alum also reposted a video that Lopez had shared in one of her Stories of the singer shaking her booty, along with the words “birthday mood!!” written in the caption.

Rodriguez, 43, shared a touching birthday compilation praising his fiancé, which featured snippets of their life together, including his proposal and their night out at the 2019 Met Gala in May.

“Hi baby girl, I just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl,” Rodriguez says in the video message. “Since we have been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday.”

“Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” the retired baseball player continues. “You are simply the best partner in life. The best daughter, the best mother, the best performer.”

“We love you, your fans love you, your children love you, and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one. Te quiero mucho,” Rodriguez concluded.

He captioned the photo, writing, “It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you,” in reference to her current tour.

The birthday girl felt the love, writing in a comment, “I’m crying….I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho… ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March while vacationing in the Bahamas together.

“We’re really happy,” Lopez told PEOPLE after she said “yes.”

“We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” the former MLB star added.

“Everything that we do, we do together,” Lopez continued, adding, “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

While the couple doesn’t have any concrete plans for their wedding yet, they have been enjoying their blended family, which includes Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 (with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis) and Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony).