Lopez also posed with three police officers on Española Way after she filmed a music video with Rauw Alejandro in Miami Beach

Jennifer Lopez Was 'Full of Energy' While Filming Music Video During 9-Hour Shoot: Source

New J. Lo music is on its way!

Jennifer Lopez was spotted at work Tuesday night in Miami Beach as she filmed a new music video alongside reggaetón star Rauw Alejandro well into the night at The Goodtime Hotel, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Jennifer was radiant and full of energy even though the shoot was nine-plus hours [long]," a second source tells PEOPLE of Lopez, who ordered fresh fish from Moshi Moshi.

The singer and actress even stopped to take pictures with two fans in the hotel lobby before heading back up to her room.

On Wednesday, the Miami Beach Police Department shared a snap alongside Lopez - sporting short jorts, a bedazzled bustier and red snapback - after filming the video.

J Lo in Miami Credit: Courtesy Deep Photos

"From her block to ours, @JLO feels at home on Española with #yourMBPD!" wrote the police department on Instagram, referring to her hit "Jenny from the Block."

In several photos from the set, Lopez, wearing a white top, was seen embracing Alejandro surrounded by a full crew for the video shoot. "There's only one…♥️

Good things coming… #CambiaElPaso," she posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Lopez's spotting comes as a separate source told PEOPLE that Lopez and Ben Affleck are "discussing summer plans" together as they want to "spend as much time together as possible."

"They also want to take a trip," the source added, sharing that Lopez is "incredibly happy" with their rekindled romance. "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

The video filming also comes as Lopez signed a multi-year production deal at Netflix to diversify talent. The singer's Nuyorican Productions is set to develop films and TV series.

"Let's go @Netflix!!! So excited about this!" she tweeted about the news.