Jennifer Lopez Tries — and Fails — to Prank Ellen DeGeneres

While Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many talents, pulling a prank on Ellen DeGeneres isn’t one of them.

On Monday, DeGeneres, 61, kicked off a new game on her talk show called “The Voice … On the Phone,” where a mystery celebrity would call in and she would have to guess the identity of the caller.

“Let me pick up this phone from 1970,” DeGeneres joked as she answered a call from Lopez, 50, who tried to conceal her identity by using a fake accent.

After DeGeneres asked the caller if she was a comedian, Lopez lied and said she was, which lead the television host to demand a joke from the Hustlers actress.

“Give me a joke, give me a joke,” Lopez was heard saying to someone off the phone as she burst into laughter, which gave DeGeneres an easy victory in the game as she correctly pegged the star as the caller.

“I already know who it is by the laugh, it’s Jennifer Lopez,” she said, leading to cheers from the audience.

DeGeneres then congratulated the mother of two on the success of Hustlers, which has earned rave reviews and has even sparked talk of Lopez earning an Oscar nomination.

“I hear you are getting Oscar buzz for the performance, so I guess I’m no dummy, because I know what a good performance is,” DeGeneres joked.

DeGeneres also asked about the rumor that Lopez will be performing in the Super Bowl halftime show in February. While the singer said she doesn’t know yet if that will come to fruition, DeGeneres insisted they should just say she is doing it anyway.

“You wanna put it out there?” Lopez asked, with DeGeneres responding, “Let’s just announce it, that Jennifer Lopez is doing the Super Bowl.”

“I don’t know that I am, don’t make up a story,” Lopez said with a laugh, as the audience cheered at the “breaking news,” as DeGeneres called it.

“We are setting the intention. You know how that is, you visualize it, you say it, and you will be amazing because there is just no better performer. You live is just the best performance ever,” DeGeneres told Lopez.

After Lopez thanked DeGeneres, the comedian again congratulated her on the Hustlers success, calling her acting “real and natural” in the film.

Hustlers debuted in theaters last Friday, and stars Lopez as Ramona Vega, a veteran stripper who leads other strippers in New York City to steal money from businessmen who visit the club by drugging them. The film also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, KeKe Palmer, Lizzo, and Cardi B.

Lopez has been asked on multiple occasions about the halftime show rumors. On Live with Kelly and Ryan last week, the singer indicated she would be happy to take the gig.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice,” she said. “It would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.”