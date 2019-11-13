Jennifer Lopez wants her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira to showcase Latinx talent, while unifying millions of viewers in the process.

In a conversation with Robert Pattinson as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, J.Lo, 50, said she’s looking forward to taking the stage on Feb. 2, 2020, during football’s biggest face-off, to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

“I am excited,” she said. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl.”

The Hustlers actress said she’s currently in the creative process, devising the setlist and performance details with her co-headliner, Shakira, 42. Lopez says being asked to perform at the major event is more than just a milestone in her career, but also a step forward for representing the Latinx culture in mainstream entertainment.

“We’re both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami,” she said. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary.”

She added: “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are — all of us, because we’re in this together. … That’s how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”

After announcing the gig in September, Lopez offered an update on her intentions for the show, telling Extra last month that her priority is “just to have fun out there.”

“We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody,” she said at the time. “We want to bring everybody together. That’s the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that’s what I think our main goal is.”

Lopez also expressed her admiration for Shakira, who will coincidentally celebrate her birthday on the day of the big show.

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do,” she said, “and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night.“

Last year’s halftime show saw performances from Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott, and recent headliners have included Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, on Fox.