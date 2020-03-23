Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Boyfriend of 10 Years David Cruz Dies at 51

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend David Cruz has died.

Cruz, whom J.Lo dated for 10 years, died Saturday of heart disease, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 51.

Lopez and Cruz got together in high school when she was just 15 and dated through the mid-1990s, just before her starring role in Selena.

Cruz attended several Hollywood events with Lopez, including the Money Train premiere in November 1995. During the filming of said movie, a 1995 People article described Cruz as a movie production assistant.

Cruz is survived by his longtime partner Isa, who described Cruz as “kind and loving” to TMZ, the first outlet to report the news of his death.

“He never held on to anything and was always very open,” the statement read. “He was a devoted father, he helped raise his step-son who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks.”

“He loved going to the theatre with me,” she continued. “My favorite moment was family date night, because it wasn’t just special for me but for the kids as well. He always made sure to end things with an ‘I love you.’”

Lopez, who is now engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, has not commented on Cruz’s death. Lopez, 50, shares twins Emme Maribel and Max David with ex-husband Marc Anthony.