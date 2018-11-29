J. Lo Plays Coy When Ellen DeGeneres Prods Her About When She's Getting Engaged to A-Rod

Don’t try to ask Jennifer Lopez if she and Alex Rodriguez will get married soon: Her lips are sealed.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “El Anillo” singer, 49, stayed mum when the host wanted to know if wedding bells were in her future.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Your boyfriend. Remind me of his name,” DeGeneres joked. “He said that y’all are going to be getting married.”

“He did not say that,” Lopez answered about the former baseball star, 43. “He did not say that.”

“He did,” DeGeneres quipped. “He texted me today and said — he texted earlier today and he said —”

“Let me see the text,” Lopez demanded.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Dating in the Spotlight Was ‘Worse’ with Ben Affleck Than A-Rod

DeGeneres came up with a quick save: “I don’t have my phone with me. I’m working. So you’ll be getting married?”

“I don’t know,” Lopez said. “I don’t know.”

“You should because y’all seem very happy,” DeGeneres responded.

“We are,” the mother of two answered. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice.”

Jennifer Lopez Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres had a suggestion. “It’d be good to do for Christmas,” she said.

“I feel like I just made it through Thanksgiving,” Lopez replied. “December 1, I start thinking about Christmas. It’s not December 1 yet, right? … I haven’t thought about [Christmas].”

“You’re not leaving here until we find out,” DeGeneres playfully warned later on.

Lopez was previously married to waiter Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez settled his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis in 2008. Lopez and Anthony have 10-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, and Rodriguez and Scurtis share daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads in Low-Cut Grey Pants with Attached, Matching, Visible High-Cut Thong

In June, Lopez told Good Morning America that she has no need to hurry into an engagement.

“We have to take our time,” she said. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past. We’re mature now. We’re grown-ups, and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace.”

“Our life right now is incredibly wonderful,” she added. “Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lopez might have no ideas yet for Christmas, but Rodriguez already has some thoughts up his sleeve about what to get his leading lady.

“It has to be something creative,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE earlier in November. “I can’t just go out and buy something expensive.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Recalls Struggling with Self-Doubt Early in Her Career: ‘I Just Kept Going’

“For Jennifer, something that’s handwritten, maybe a photo,” he continued. “I don’t want to give any secrets away for this holiday, but it’s something that is heartfelt, something that resembles a memory that we’ve had together that involves our children, that involves our home because, ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”