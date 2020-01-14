Jennifer Lopez Says She Dreams of a Life That's 'More Simple and Organic': 'I Have Fantasies'

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez John Parra/Getty

Jennifer Lopez has nothing but gratitude for the life she has now as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable forces, but she can’t help but think about how things could be if she wasn’t famous.

Alongside a cover shoot for Vanity Fair‘s 26th Annual Hollywood Issue featuring herself, Eddie Murphy and Renée Zellweger, Lopez, 50, opened up about how much she appreciates what she has been able to experience but admitted she has one experience on her bucket list.

“Sometimes I didn’t believe my life,” she said. “I don’t believe what happens to me and the things that I’m able to experience and the opportunities that I’ve gotten. It’s every single moment, even till this moment, surprises me and touches my heart in a way that I could never really even begin to explain.”

However, “I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali,” Lopez also revealed in the interview. “Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint.”

“Or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell,” added the singer and Hustlers star. “I have fantasies like that.”

It may be a long time (if ever) until Lopez doesn’t get recognized everywhere she goes, though. In addition to her recent buzzed-about role in Hustlers and a music career that doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, the longtime star set to headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show next month alongside Shakira in Miami.

“It’s a perfect moment in my life, honestly, but it’s also a great time for a Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that’s going on in the country right now,” Lopez told Vanity Fair of why she believes now is a great time to do the show.

“I’m super happy to represent my community, to represent women and to represent everybody, you know?” she added. “It’s a big platform to bring people together … it gets a lot of eyeballs. So if you can spread a little bit of love and positivity, and make people know that we’re all in this together? I look at it as a blessing.”

Alongside a flourishing music and acting career, Lopez is also mom to 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David, as well as a soon-to-be stepmom to fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15.

And as far as her work goes, the multi-hyphenate powerhouse told Vanity Fair that while “dancing and music are my first loves,” the “love of my life” is acting.

“Every time I take on a role, it is only about becoming somebody that I’m not,” she explained. “When they go in and see me, they don’t see J. Lo — they see the maid, they see the stripper, they see who they’re supposed to see, because I’m able to still give you the suspension of disbelief. That is the challenge of it for me, but also the thrill.”