Jennifer Lopez has found “the one” in fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The singer, who is currently on the road for her 50th birthday tour, shared new behind-the-scenes footage of her show preparations in a video shared on her YouTube Thursday. In addition, Lopez revealed new details about her forthcoming wedding to A. Rod, who proposed in March after more than two years together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Now it’s been three years now,” the mother of two said of her romance with the former MLB star. “[We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year. I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church.”

Lopez went on to open up about her previous marriages: Ojani Noa from 1997-98, Cris Judd from 2001-03 and Marc Anthony from 2004-14.

“I’ve been married three times: once was nine months and once was 11 months. So I don’t really count those,” she said. “I was married to Marc for 10 years with the kids. I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I’m saying tried to get married,” she added, laughing.

She and Anthony, 50, share 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Kicks Off Her 50th Birthday Tour with a ‘Limitless’ Duet with Daughter Emme — All the Details

KMazur/WireImage

As for why her two marriages were short, Lopez admitted that she was seeking for love amid her busy career.

“It seems like in this life you’re always surrounded by people so you’re never lonely but it’s very lonely. So you always want somebody with you,” she said. “So I felt like if I got married then I would always have somebody but that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes, a bad reason to get married. Not the right one, the wrong one.”

Lopez added: “The right one is when you find somebody who makes you better.”

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Admitted Years Ago That His ‘Dream Date’ Would Be with Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

Though her focus is currently on touring, a source recently told PEOPLE that Lopez and Rodriguez are slowly starting to get wedding plans going.

“Her schedule is extremely intense, but she is super excited,” the source said. “Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.”

The source added that the couple may also opt for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”