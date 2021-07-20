Jennifer Lopez Dodges Ben Affleck Question While Promoting Song with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda are re-releasing their charity single “Love Make the World” five years after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando

Jennifer Lopez is proving she's a pro at avoiding questions about her love life.

The actress and singer, 51, appeared virtually on the Today Show alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda to discuss the re-release of their charity single "Love Make the World" to benefit the onePulse Foundation. The track was first released in 2016 in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

"It's the five-year anniversary of the Pulse tragedy, so we figured on the anniversary to rerelease the single, which we really released out of a desire to do something in the face of this tragedy," Miranda, 41, said, recalling performing the song with Lopez at the time.

While promoting the single's re-release, Today co-host Hoda Kotb told Lopez that she noticed she looks a lot happier in recent photos of her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck. She then asked the singer to confirm or not, saying, "Are you happier?" before Lopez dodged the question like an expert.

"The song is out, five years since we've done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now," Lopez said with a smile.

"Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that," Kotb replied.

"I know," Lopez said. "You can call me. You have my number!"

Following Affleck, 48, and Lopez's respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez this year, the two have been practically joined at the hip, sparking a lot of conversation around their relationship. A source recently told PEOPLE that "their relationship is very strong," as the two have been spotted hanging out together, including spending time with each other's children.

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

A source told PEOPLE in May that their relationship is different this time around, explaining, "Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children."

And the relationship might be the reason fans are revisiting Lopez's 2002 album This Is Me...Then. Earlier this month, while speaking with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden following the release of her collaboration with Rauw Alejandro "Cambia El Paso," the singer was asked about the recent resurgence of the album after all these years.

"The name of that album was This Is Me... Then. That was a moment. When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there," Lopez said, referring to the album released around the time she was first in a relationship with Affleck. "And I think that's why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, 'Wow, really?' And I think it gave people hope."