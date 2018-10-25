J.Lo Flashes Diamond Ring (and Calls Some Signs!) While Cuddling with A-Rod at the World Series

Will you look at that bling!

Jennifer Lopez headed to Boston this week with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to catch game one and two of the World Series, but all fans could focus on was the massive diamond ring on her finger.

In a video shared by Rodriguez during Wednesday’s game, the frequent ESPN commentator — and former New York Yankee player — showed off some of the baseball knowledge that the “El Anillo” singer, 49, had picked up since dating him.

“Jennifer what’s the sign?” he asked in the video, prompting Lopez to show off her ring while performing the elaborate hand signal that signifies a hit and run.

Prior to Wednesday’s big game, which the Red Sox ended up winning 4-2, Lopez was spotted heading out of the Four Seasons Hotel Boston to enjoy some retail therapy. Accompanied by a security guard, Lopez looked chic in a camel-colored coat, sunglasses, and her hair tied back in a low bun as she hopped out of an SUV and headed into the Hermès store in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

She was looking down at her phone,” onlooker Hannah Fitzpatrick, 27, told PEOPLE, adding that the staff locked the store so Lopez could shop in privacy. “She was just in the zone.”

While out and about on the town, Lopez tweeted a photo of herself — and the incredible rainbow that could be seen in the sky.

“Somewhere in Boston,” she wrote alongside the snapshot.

Somewhere in Boston 🌈 pic.twitter.com/iL8S6wqUkv — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 25, 2018

Later that day she accompanied Rodriguez to a box at Fenway Park, where the couple watched the Boston Red Sox clinch their second victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Documenting the moment, the superstar shared a snapshot of the pair enjoying the game, which was riveting enough to grab Rodriguez’s full attention.

During Monday’s game, which the Red Sox won 8-4, J. Lo took another Instagram video of herself with Rodriguez. Wearing aviator sunglasses and a fur-trimmed coat, she told the camera, “World Series, game one!” while jokingly elbowing Rodriguez to look at the camera.

Lopez was just in Boston back in August to join Rodriguez as he did some broadcasting at the legendary ballpark. Just like the rest of the fans, Lopez belted out Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” during the eighth inning.

Although Lopez and Rodriguez, who began dating in March of last year, are no strangers to engagement rumors, they are in no rush to get married, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Their relationship from the beginning was very passionate, and they moved quickly,” said the Lopez source. “With Alex, Jennifer seems more mature and peaceful. It’s like she realized she doesn’t have to be married to be in a happy and serious relationship.”

Planning for a future together, Lopez and Rodriguez are focused on their children’s happiness. “Life is all about family for both of them,” the source said. “Besides the fact that Jennifer and Alex always had a strong attraction to each other, this seems to be the main reason why their relationship works so well. The kids always come first for both of them.”