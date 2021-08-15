Jennifer Lopez Deletes Instagram Photos with Alex Rodriguez After Exes Ended Engagement in April

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially split in April after attempting to work through past issues

Jennifer Lopez is moving forward.

Fans noticed on Saturday that the 52-year-old singer has deleted most Instagram posts of herself and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Additionally, she has also unfollowed him.

Some of the posts removed from her page include a video of a giant bouquet of flowers she received from the former Yankees player, 46, for Valentine's Day, as well as shots of the exes posing together during President Joe Biden's Inauguration. However, Rodriguez still appears in a number of family tributes, as do his daughters Ella and Natasha.

Although Lopez is not currently following Rodriguez on the social media platform, he still follows her and has not deleted their Instagram posts together as of Sunday morning.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In mid-April, Lopez and Rodriguez officially called it quits weeks after attempting to work through past issues.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the pair said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Since her engagement ended, Lopez has rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer and the actor, 49, originally began dating in July 2002 after filming Gigli together. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

Affleck and Lopez began seeing each other again in April after their respective splits from Ana de Armas and Rodriguez.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Affleck and Lopez "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."