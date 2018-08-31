Ouch! Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Once ‘Chipped My Tooth with a Mic’ While Performing Onstage

Sometimes you slay a performance, and sometimes a performance slays you.

“I’ve chipped my tooth with a mic,” Jennifer Lopez told Entertainment Tonight, while recounting her biggest onstage mishaps with her fellow World of Dance judges Jenna Dewan, Dancing with the Stars‘ Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo.

“I’ve chipped my tooth on stage and had to finish the show. Like, literally knocked my tooth out and I’m like, ‘Oh!’ ” she continued, adding that after her accident, she went backstage and was encouraged to finish the performance.

“I went back thinking, ‘Can I finish the show like this?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s fine, it’s just a little chip,” she added.

Ne-Yo, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Dine at Same L.A. Restaurant as Her Ex Casper Smart

Despite her minor tooth injury, Lopez shared that she must have “stage angels” watching over her performances because of how often she pulls off “crazy stuff” without a hitch.

“Oh yeah, I’ve done so much stuff on stage, but I feel like I have stage angels because I do such crazy stuff on stage in my shows sometimes,” she continued, adding that her epic performances are “why I have bruises everywhere all the time.”

REATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Is ‘More Mature and Peaceful’ with Alex Rodriguez — Inside Their Happy Blended Family

Earlier this month, the 49-year-old singer, dancer and actress accepted the the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards — the night’s biggest honor.

In addition to performing a medley of some of her biggest hits, Lopez gave a heartfelt speech thanking all the people who helped her along the way in her career.

“It has been an incredible journey. Dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come through. Music, acting, performing — this career has always been an obsession for me. When people have said, ‘You’re doing too much, you can only do one thing,’ I was always a person who was like, ‘Why not?’ I kind of had to forge my own path and rules.”

World of Dance airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.