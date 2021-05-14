Jennifer Lopez Shares Throwback Post Celebrating 2002’s This Is Me… Then: 'My Favorite Album'

Jennifer Lopez's love for her 2002 album comes as she and Ben Affleck, whom she was engaged to at the time the album was released, have been seen spending time together

Jennifer Lopez On Location for All I Have Video Shoot at Downtown Manhattan in New York City

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her "favorite album."

On Thursday night, the singer and actress, 51, posted a fun throwback post in honor of 2002's This Is Me ... Then, featuring footage from several of her iconic music videos from the album, including "Jenny from the Block," "All I Have," "I'm Glad" and "Baby I Love U!"

"All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me … Then is my favorite album I've ever done … so far!" Lopez, 51, captioned her video.

"I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years … here is a lil #TBT ✨💕 #ThisIsMeThen," she wrote in conclusion. The album is charting on iTunes and Pop iTunes.

This Is Me ... Then dropped in November 2002 — the same month Lopez became engaged to Ben Affleck, whom she has been seen reuniting with as of late. The album was also dedicated to the actor, 48. The pair postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle and had officially split by January 2004.

Almost two weeks after Lopez and Affleck were first spotted hanging out at Lopez's Los Angeles home following her recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez, a source told PEOPLE that she may consider giving it another try with Affleck.

"It doesn't seem possible that [Jennifer] would ever get back with Alex, but I can't say that about Ben," said the source.

"Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children," the source added of Lopez and Affleck.

Following their L.A. meetup late last month, Lopez and Affleck took a quick getaway to Montana near a resort in Big Sky, where the Oscar winner owns a home.

A source close to the singer recently told PEOPLE that Lopez "is open to having a relationship" with Affleck again.

"She wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go," said the insider of the pair, who were photographed together inside of a car together during their Montana trip.