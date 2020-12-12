Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Her 'Beautiful' Mother's 75th Birthday

"You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age," Jennifer Lopez wrote in a loving tribute to her mother

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her mama!

The "In the Morning" singer, 51, shared a sweet tribute to her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, on Saturday and documented how she helped make her mother's 75th birthday extra special.

In the video, Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez can be seen surprising the star’s mother and sitting down for a festive meal together with a small group of loved ones. Later on, the woman of the hour also got a chance to have a big Zoom call attended by some very special guests — including her grandchildren!

“Love you grandma, happy birthday!” Lopez’s 12-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" David said on the call.

“Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy!!! I love you so much 💕 We all do,” Lopez wrote alongside the video. “You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age ... thank you for your endless love, energy, support and for just being you!!! I love you forever."

In his own loving post, Rodriguez, 45, made a sweet remark about how his fiancée’s beauty ran in the family.

“What an honor it was to surprise and celebrate @jlo’s mother, Lupe, on her 75th birthday,” he wrote, sharing the same video as Lopez. “It’s obvious where Jen gets her beauty! Happy 75th to a truly wonderful woman.”

Lopez made sure to give her mother a sweet shout-out earlier this week while accepting the icon award at the 2020 Billboard Women in Music event.

"Music has always been my passion. When I was little, music took the mundane and elevated it into a celebration. It's been my obsession ever since," she said. "And along with dance, it was my first love.”

"My mom used to put me on the kitchen table and there's where she showed me how to do the booty shake and together we'd sing the oldies, or whatever was at the top of the Billboard charts at the time," she added. "Those were my first performances and it's what inspired me to do what I've had the privilege to do for all of you all these years."

Lopez also celebrated her mother earlier this year with a loving Mother’s Day tribute.

“#HappyMothersDay to my mama and to all the moms out there!” she wrote alongside a video highlighting some of the special moments they’ve shared together.