Jennifer Lopez Celebrates International Women's Day with Some Help from Her Celebrity Pals
"We need to continue to use our voices, stand up and GET LOUD for everything and that we believe in," the pop star said on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez is encouraging all women to use their voices to encourage each other.
In celebration of International Women's Day Monday, the pop star shared a video compilation on Instagram featuring several of her famous friends, including Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Vanessa Bryant, Regina King, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade.
The video features each star holding up a self-made sign that reads "I am limitless" to Lope's song "Limitless" in honor of the holiday. Arianna Huffington, Becky G, Camila Alves McConaughey, Charlie D'Amelio, Ciara, Constance Wu, Drew Barrymore, Ellen DeGeneres, Hoda Kotb, Kris Jenner, Leah Remini, Lupe Lopez, and Mindy Kaling all also make appearances in the compilation.
"To all the mothers, daughters, sisters and incredibly magnificent and diverse women of the world...I celebrate you!!! I celebrate us!!!" Lopez, 51, wrote in the caption. "Here is to International Women's Day today and every day!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"We need to continue to use our voices, stand up and GET LOUD for everything and that we believe in," she added. "These women empower other women and truly embody all it is to be #LIMITLESS. You are limitless. We are ALL Limitless!!!"
The song "Limitless" was written by Sia & Jesse Shatkin for the movie Second Act.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Talks 'Prioritizing' Her Family's Health: 'It Became the No. 1 Thing We Took for Granted'
Lopez — who performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January — recently revealed her favorite affirmation, which is very similar to her "limitless" message shared Monday.
When asked her favorite affirmation during an episode of the "Coach Conversations" YouTube series, Lopez replied, "I am open and receptive to all the goodness and abundance that the universe has to offer."