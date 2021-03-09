"We need to continue to use our voices, stand up and GET LOUD for everything and that we believe in," the pop star said on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates International Women's Day with Some Help from Her Celebrity Pals

Jennifer Lopez is encouraging all women to use their voices to encourage each other.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To all the mothers, daughters, sisters and incredibly magnificent and diverse women of the world...I celebrate you!!! I celebrate us!!!" Lopez, 51, wrote in the caption. "Here is to International Women's Day today and every day!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We need to continue to use our voices, stand up and GET LOUD for everything and that we believe in," she added. "These women empower other women and truly embody all it is to be #LIMITLESS. You are limitless. We are ALL Limitless!!!"

The song "Limitless" was written by Sia & Jesse Shatkin for the movie Second Act.

Lopez — who performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January — recently revealed her favorite affirmation, which is very similar to her "limitless" message shared Monday.