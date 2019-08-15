Jennifer Lopez May Have Just Out-Gifted Alex Rodriguez for His 44th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez may not know how to drive anymore, but she sure does have great taste in cars.

The “If You Had My Love” singer, 50, just surprised her fiancé Alex Rodiguez with a bright blue, vintage Ford Bronco for his 44th birthday last month.

The latest vehicle in the Lopez-Rodriguez collection had the former Yankee player so excited that he posted a photo of the beautiful car to his Instagram story.

“@jlo thank you for the best gift,” he wrote, tacking on a present box emoji and a bright blue heart to match the car.

The athlete’s birthday gift comes just days after he had jewelry and electronics stolen from his rental car in San Francisco Sunday night.

To continue the celebration, Rodriguez shared a video of himself and Lopez taking the ride for a spin. While driving around with their sunglasses on and top down, the couple jammed out to Cardi B‘s “Money.”

“Top down. Sunny day. Radio on. #summerride,” he captioned the clip.

Great minds seem to think alike as Rodriguez also gifted Lopez a car for her 50th birthday this July.

He surprised the singer with a 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche, which retails for $146,420, for her milestone occasion.

It was a special gift for Lopez because, as Rodriguez explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared to his YouTube page on Monday, Lopez “hasn’t driven in 25 years.”

“What do you get someone who already has everything?” Rodriguez asked. “You have to be creative.”

“I’m going to have to drive? It’s beautiful! I’ve never driven a car like that!” Lopez said as she hugged her kids. “I’ve never had a car like this. I’ve never driven a car, period! My heart’s beating out of my chest!”