Jennifer Lopez Sings 'Sweet Caroline' with Her Mom During VAX Live Concert

Jennifer Lopez's mom Guadalupe Rodríguez was demonstrating how she used to sing "Sweet Caroline" for her daughter as a lullaby when she was a baby

For Jennifer Lopez, Mother's Day is any day she can share special moments with her mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before being joined by Rodríguez for a sing-along of the Neil Diamond hit, Lopez, 51, explained that she "didn't even get to spend Christmas with my mom this year — first time in my whole life. We've been away too long, but she's here with me tonight and she is vaccinated."

"And when I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she used to always sing to me when I was a baby," the star continued. "So if you would indulge me, I'd love to sing that one tonight."

In the middle of the song, Rodríguez, 75, joined her daughter on the stage, where she revealed she used to change the lyrics slightly to "Sweet Jennifer," singing to baby Lopez while rocking her.

"Okay, we're going to sing that. Let's do it like a lullaby. Sing it to them just like you used to sing it to me, okay?" Lopez told her mom, who obliged and gave the audience her rendition.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jennifer Lopez and Guadalupe Rodríguez perform onstage Jennifer Lopez and her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are serving as campaign chairs of the concert, which "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere" according to a statement by Global Citizen.

Earlier in her set, Lopez celebrated being "all here in the same room" to those "beautiful" individuals gathered to take in the show, adding, "We've been away from our loved ones for too long, but we're back."

"But while it's getting better for us, there are people all over the world, especially in Africa, India and in the Latin world who still need our help and our vaccines," she continued. "That's why we're here tonight."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's Daughter, 11, Joins Her to Perform During Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Lopez spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with her mom back in October, amid their Coach campaign with the singer's now-13-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel.

"Everything I do with my mom is really fun," Lopez said. "Even though she drives me crazy, like all our moms drive us crazy."

She also said she gets her "dance moves" from Rodríguez, and, "My mom is really the person who instilled the love of music in me and all of my sisters."

"She was a young mom; she got married when she was 20," Lopez continued. "She had my sister when she was 21. She had all of us by the time she was 26 so we all grew up together. It was like living with a teenager, to be honest."