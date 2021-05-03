Jennifer Lopez Sings 'Sweet Caroline' with Her Mom During VAX Live Concert
Jennifer Lopez's mom Guadalupe Rodríguez was demonstrating how she used to sing "Sweet Caroline" for her daughter as a lullaby when she was a baby
For Jennifer Lopez, Mother's Day is any day she can share special moments with her mom.
During her performance at the taping of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Sunday, the pop powerhouse brought her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez onstage during a rendition of "Sweet Caroline."
Before being joined by Rodríguez for a sing-along of the Neil Diamond hit, Lopez, 51, explained that she "didn't even get to spend Christmas with my mom this year — first time in my whole life. We've been away too long, but she's here with me tonight and she is vaccinated."
"And when I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she used to always sing to me when I was a baby," the star continued. "So if you would indulge me, I'd love to sing that one tonight."
In the middle of the song, Rodríguez, 75, joined her daughter on the stage, where she revealed she used to change the lyrics slightly to "Sweet Jennifer," singing to baby Lopez while rocking her.
"Okay, we're going to sing that. Let's do it like a lullaby. Sing it to them just like you used to sing it to me, okay?" Lopez told her mom, who obliged and gave the audience her rendition.
VAX Live, hosted by Selena Gomez, will also feature appearances from President Joe Biden along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are serving as campaign chairs of the concert, which "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere" according to a statement by Global Citizen.
Earlier in her set, Lopez celebrated being "all here in the same room" to those "beautiful" individuals gathered to take in the show, adding, "We've been away from our loved ones for too long, but we're back."
"But while it's getting better for us, there are people all over the world, especially in Africa, India and in the Latin world who still need our help and our vaccines," she continued. "That's why we're here tonight."
Lopez spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with her mom back in October, amid their Coach campaign with the singer's now-13-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel.
"Everything I do with my mom is really fun," Lopez said. "Even though she drives me crazy, like all our moms drive us crazy."
She also said she gets her "dance moves" from Rodríguez, and, "My mom is really the person who instilled the love of music in me and all of my sisters."
"She was a young mom; she got married when she was 20," Lopez continued. "She had my sister when she was 21. She had all of us by the time she was 26 so we all grew up together. It was like living with a teenager, to be honest."
