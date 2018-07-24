Jennifer Lopez Receives Sweet Birthday Shout-Out from Alex Rodriguez During Bahamas Vacation

Happy 49th birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

The singer celebrated her big day on Tuesday during a family vacation with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their children — her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as his daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10 — at Baker’s Bay resort in the Bahamas.

Rodriguez, 42, also shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend of over a year.

“When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others,” the retired baseball star wrote on Instagram.

“For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year — to our children, our families, the world — I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13,” Rodriguez added.

The father of two also shared several of his favorite photos of Lopez, including a makeup-free picture of the Second Act actress in the ocean during their getaway.

Before the couple’s beach vacation, Lopez posted an ab-filled gym selfie with the caption, “Gotta get it in… now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins.”

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

In May, the mom of two shared that she gets tons of questions about how she manages to look and feel so young.

“Listen, at some point, I’m going to age,” Lopez joked to emmy magazine. “They’ll say, ‘She looks old!’ But, right now, I’m holding it together.”

And even Rodriguez is consistently amazed by her youthful energy.

“Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away. And he said, ‘You run like you’re 25 years old,’ ” Lopez recalled. “I haven’t stopped that pace, so I’m still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it’ll be different.”