Jennifer Lopez Shows off Her Figure in Bikini as She Teases New Song with Bad Bunny

Latin dream team Jennifer Lopez and rapper Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) have a big collaboration on the way. And from the sneak peek the “Dinero” singer teased, this track is sure to make you dance the night away.

On Thursday, J. Lo confirmed the news when she shared a clip of herself on the set of the music video for her collaboration with Bad Bunny. Showing off her killer abs, the “El Anillo” singer donned an open colorful co-ord ensemble paired with a paisley print bikini top, gold chains, her signature gold hoops and her hair in double buns.

“#musicanueva @badbunnypr,” the 49-year-old singer captioned the video, singing along and dancing to the soon-to-be hit. From J. Lo’s teaser, the song appears to be an upbeat dance track with strong Spanish vocals.

Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez attend Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for SBS

The Latin trap rapper surprised all his fans last Friday when he released his highly-anticipated track “MIA” featuring Drake.