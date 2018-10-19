Jennifer Lopez Shows off Her Figure in Bikini as She Teases New Song with Bad Bunny

Nicole Sands
October 19, 2018 04:39 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Name a better duo – we’ll wait!

Latin dream team Jennifer Lopez and rapper Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) have a big collaboration on the way. And from the sneak peek the “Dinero” singer teased, this track is sure to make you dance the night away.

On Thursday, J. Lo confirmed the news when she shared a clip of herself on the set of the music video for her collaboration with Bad Bunny. Showing off her killer abs, the “El Anillo” singer donned an open colorful co-ord ensemble paired with a paisley print bikini top, gold chains, her signature gold hoops and her hair in double buns.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Ridiculous Abs in a Post-Workout Selfie: ‘We Never Quit’

#musicanueva @badbunnypr,” the 49-year-old singer captioned the video, singing along and dancing to the soon-to-be hit. From J. Lo’s teaser, the song appears to be an upbeat dance track with strong Spanish vocals.

Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez attend Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for SBS

The Latin trap rapper surprised all his fans last Friday when he released his highly-anticipated track “MIA” featuring Drake.

This fall, J. Lo will also be swinging back into acting for her film Second Act, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Lopez’s real life BFF Leah ReminiThis is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and Treat Williams. The movie hits theaters on Nov. 21.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.