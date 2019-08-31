Jennifer Lopez Asked Ruth Bader Ginsburg for the Secret to a Happy Marriage

As Jennifer Lopez prepares for her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez, she sought marriage advice from, none other than, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

While speaking at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Ginsburg — who was married to her husband Marty Ginsburg for over 50 years before he died of cancer in 2010 — revealed that Lopez, 50, had called her up “about a month or so ago,” according to a clip from The Hill.

“She said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé Alex Rodriguez,” Ginsburg, 86, said, adding that they “came to chambers and we had a very nice visit.”

“She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage,” Ginsburg shared. “But now A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world.”

When asked what marriage advice she shared with Lopez, Ginsburg cheekily recalled the advice her mother-in-law gave her on her wedding day: “‘It helps sometimes to be a little deaf.’ “

During her appearance, Ginsburg also gave an update on her health after it was revealed she’d been treated for pancreatic cancer earlier this month.

“As this audience can see I am alive. And I’m on my way to being very well,” she said, according to CNN, also adding that she’d be “prepared” for the start of the next Supreme Court session.

Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, got engaged in March after dating for over two years.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that the pair likely “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead opt for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”

Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez has two daughters — Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 — form a previous marriage.

The Hustlers star also revealed in a video on her YouTube channel in June that the couple will tie the knot “next year.”

“Now it’s been three years now,” the mother of two said of her romance with the former MLB star. “[We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year. I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church.”

Opening up about her relationship with Rodriguez in a recent interview with Variety, Lopez said that the couple makes a point of being together — even when they’re busy working.

“He loves being at every show that he can be at,” she said, adding that in return she goes “to all his baseball games.”

“There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going okay. And there were times my personal life was stable, but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two,” she shared. “I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life.”