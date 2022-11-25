Jennifer Lopez Announces 'This Is Me…Now' 20 Years After Ben Affleck-Inspired Album 'This Is Me…Then'

The new project marks the singer's ninth studio album, and a return to songwriting and producing

By
Published on November 25, 2022 09:35 AM
Jennifer Lopez People Exclusive
Jennifer Lopez recreates the cover in 2022. Photo: Chris Villa

Jennifer Lopez is coming full circle!

Twenty years to the day of the release of This Is Me…Then, the "Jenny from the Block" singer, 53, has announced a new album, This Is Me…Now.

The star, whose social media went dark in the days leading up to her big drop, shared the news herself early Friday morning.

In a short clip that showed Lopez recreating the cover of the 2002 album and then transforming into 2022 J.Lo, she wrote on Instagram, "This is me then, this is me now."

In celebration, the actress and singer has recreated the original album cover for 2022 — see the image exclusively on PEOPLE above.

The Marry Me star's new project "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades," according to a press release, and comes on the heels of her marriage to Ben Affleck, to whom the earlier album was dedicated.

The 13 songs include the title track as well as various entries that allude to her relationship with the actor, including "Dear Ben pt. II" and "Midnight Trip to Vegas," which references the couple's first marriage ceremony in July.

The multihyphenate's ninth studio album marks her return to writing and producing, and showcases "a vulnerability never" shown before, while merging her powerhouse vocals with both confessional songs and upbeat "celebrations of love," the release said.

"This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment," according to the release. "It's about hope, faith and true love never dying."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> This Is Me Then
This Is Me ... Then album cover.

Lopez has previously called her 2002 effort her "favorite album."

Last year, she posted a fun throwback post in honor of the project — which was charting on iTunes and Pop iTunes at the time — that featured footage from several of her iconic music videos from the album, including "Jenny from the Block," "All I Have," "I'm Glad" and "Baby I Love U!"

"All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me … Then is my favorite album I've ever done … so far!" Lopez captioned her video.

"I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years … here is a lil #TBT ✨💕 #ThisIsMeThen," she wrote in conclusion.

Lopez, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, last released an album in 2014 with A.K.A.

