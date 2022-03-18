Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Cutest Friendship Moments Through the Years
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's friendship goes way back. Introduced to each other by the singer's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in 2004, the two have remained close friends ever since. Here's a roundup of their sweetest moments together throughout their 14-year-long friendship
Best Friends Forever
"We're very close like sisters are, but in a different way that sisters are," said Leah Remini of her friendship with Jennifer Lopez on The View.
"We understand each other's lives," said Lopez. "We have similar lives, and similar careers, and we understand nuances that other people don't understand, so that also bonded us."
Lopez described Remini as "courageous, caring, and generous," while Remini described Lopez as "loving, warm, fiercely loyal, courageous, brave, true, authentic, there's so many things."
Family and Friends
Not only do Lopez and Remini share love for each other, but they ensure that their kids are super close too.
Ahead of the birth of Lopez's twins Emme and Max, the King of Queens alum joked with PEOPLE in 2008 about the special request that she and her husband, Angelo Pagan, had at the time.
"We're asking for an audition for godparent roles," Remini said. "Not sure whether it entails that we have to sing, dance, recite a monologue, but we're ready!" Pagan added.
Style Sisters
Nothing says friendship louder than complimentary looks, something that Lopez and Remini never fail to accomplish. Donning monochromatic outfits, the best friend duo hit the street and showed off their chic, fashion-forward streetstyle.
Birthday Party Pals
Lopez celebrated her 47th birthday with a bang when she hosted her bash at Caesars Palace on July 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Immediately following the singer's All I Have show at Planet Hollywood, the star-studded soiree was nonetheless a spectacle with attendees including Remini, Kim Kardashian, Calvin Harris, John Stamos, and more.
Friends Who Cook Together, Stay Together
A self-touted "cooking champ," Lopez considers her culinary skills to be superior over best friend Remini's. When Andy Cohen asked the two who was better cook during an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Lopez teased that Remini's lasagna was "too salty."
Regardless of their little food feud, Remini has always been a fan of Lopez's recipes — even sharing clips to her Instagram of the chef in her element.
"Here's my girl, making some Puerto Rican food for everybody," says Remini in the video. "Just a normal Puerto Rican girl at home cooking a meal."
Sharing the Screen
Lopez and Remini took their real-life friendship to the silver screen when they costarred alongside each other in the romantic comedy Second Act in 2018.
The fun they had while filming led to laughs (and maybe a tear or two) due to their silly improvisation when Remini decided to playfully slap Lopez — causing Lopez to slap back even harder.
"She slapped me back so hard it made me cry from laughter," Remini told Entertainment Weekly.
Queens of the Couch
Lopez and Remini had a blast together during their 2018 press tour to promote Second Act. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the two took turns impersonating each other's Brooklyn and Bronx accents in a hilarious challenge requested by Corden.
Got Each Other's Backs
Living life in the spotlight can be tough at times, but Lopez and Remini have had each other to lean on along the way.
When Remini made the decision to leave the Church of Scientology in 2015, she told PEOPLE that "[Lopez] doesn't judge." Remini said, "She told me to keep the good things and move on with love."
Opposites Attract
Though the two both know how to rock a red carpet, Lopez and Remini's fashion choices differ on their days off. The King of Queens alum posted a hilarious video on TikTok comparing her casual outfit to the singer's glamorous poolside getup.
After jokingly calling her gal pal "so annoying," Remini proceeded to playfully tackle Lopez to the ground as the two both bursted into laughter.
Say Cheese!
What's a birthday party without a photo booth? Remini threw a star-studded bash in celebration of her 51st birthday, and posted a video compilation to her Instagram of the party highlights.
Within the roundup, you can see a black-and-white snap of Remini with Lopez and her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.