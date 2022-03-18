Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Cutest Friendship Moments Through the Years

"We're very close like sisters are, but in a different way that sisters are," said Leah Remini of her friendship with Jennifer Lopez on The View.

"We understand each other's lives," said Lopez. "We have similar lives, and similar careers, and we understand nuances that other people don't understand, so that also bonded us."

Lopez described Remini as "courageous, caring, and generous," while Remini described Lopez as "loving, warm, fiercely loyal, courageous, brave, true, authentic, there's so many things."