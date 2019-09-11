Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon Break it Down as They Track the History of Music Video Dancing

Who wouldn’t want to dance with Jennifer Lopez?

The performer, 50, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and showed off her moves in “The History of Music Video Dancing” segment with host Jimmy Fallon.

Lopez and Fallon — who both wore matching joggers, black tops and flannels tied around their waists — started their shimmy down memory lane with MC Hammer’s iconic hit “U Can’t Touch This.”

They then jumped into hits like New Kids on the Block’s “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” and NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” before venturing into some newer music videos, including Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes‘ steamy “Señorita.”

For some of the songs, they even brought out props, putting on the recognizable blonde wig from Sia’s “Chandelier” video. The duo later brought out bouncy wrecking balls for Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball.”

To wrap up their dance sequence, they harmoniously ended the segment on Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Image zoom NBC

While on the show, Lopez also talked to Fallon, 44, about her upcoming movie Hustlers, which has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews and Oscar nomination buzz for Lopez’s performance in the film.

Despite the resumé of dance moves she showed off in their segment, Lopez revealed that before the movie she did not know how to pole dance.

“I didn’t know how to pole dance, it’s like acrobats, it’s like learning gymnastics but with a pole,” she explained on the show. “It was super hard.”

So hard, in fact, that she phoned a famous friend to help her learn.

“I called Cardi B, Cardi is in the movie as well,” Lopez said. “I was like ‘You have to be in this movie, you know this world, teach us.’ But as I’m learning how to pole dance and I said, ‘It is really hard,’ and she goes, ‘Oh yeah, it took me years, years to master, but now I’m great at it.’ “

In Hustlers, Lopez stars as Ramona, the star at a popular and successful strip club who aims to get the upper hand on her Wall Street clients with the help of her crew.

The film also features Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer.

The film was inspired by a true story detailed in a New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” which was first published in December 2015.

Hustlers hits theaters Sept. 13.