Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share Video Montages of Their Relationship for Valentine's Day

J.Lo’s Valentine’s Day is filled with mucho “Amor, Amor, Amor!”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared sweet messages in honor of each other on Friday for the holiday, with both stars posting video montages full of moments from their relationship.

“To love and be loved. That’s happiness,” Lopez, 50, wrote in her caption. “You all make my heart so full and I love you so much. Happy Valentines Day! Macho, you make all my biggest dreams come true!!!! 💕💕💕”

The former Yankees player said in his caption that his fiancé makes him a “better person.”

“Happy #ValentinesDay to the woman who makes me a better person, to my champion and superstar,” Rodriguez, 43, wrote. “Every day with you is a blessing and I’m so lucky. What a year it’s been already, and there’s so much more joy to come. I love you. ❤️ #Macha”

2020 is off to a great start for the superstar couple.

Earlier this month, the former baseball player rocked out during the “Waiting for Tonight” star’s halftime performance with Shakira during the Super Bowl.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” Rodriguez wrote in his Instagram post. “I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

The two got engaged nearly a year ago during a vacation in the Bahamas and celebrated their three-year anniversary on Feb. 3.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of Lopez then.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March 2017 that Lopez and Rodriguez “have been dating for a few weeks.” The former New York Yankee confirmed their relationship status shortly after during an appearance on The View, and the pair — dubbed “J-Rod” — made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2017.

“It was just one of those things where you feel compelled to do something you wouldn’t normally do,” she said in a joint Vanity Fair cover story of their choice to step out.

“I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” Lopez told Vanity Fair. “We put so much pressure on ourselves to be great, to be the best all the time. We understood that about each other. When we came together it was, ‘Oh my God, I was the same way.’”