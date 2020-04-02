Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Workout Together Before Florida's Stay-at-Home Order Goes Into Effect

Image zoom backgrid

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting some exercise before Florida’s new stay-at-home mandate kicks in.

Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, were spotted working out together in Miami on Wednesday right before a 30-day, statewide order for residents to stay indoors was issued in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The couple, who have been practicing social distancing at home, was seen exiting a building with a sign on its door reading: “The gym is not open. Stay Home. Stay Safe.”

The Hustlers star was clad in a red workout top and bandana print leggings, while her fiancé wore an all-black ensemble.

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the state’s residents to remain at home starting 12:01 a.m. on Friday, telling reporters in a press briefing, “It makes sense to make this move now.”

Per the mandate, which will last until April 30, Floridians will only be allowed outside of their homes for “essential services” such as grocery shopping, buying gas or medicine, attending doctors’ appointments and exercising outdoors consistent with social distancing guidelines, according to the Miami Herald.

Previously, Lopez and Rodriguez documented their life at home while social distancing by participating in the viral TikTok “couples challenge.”

In the video shared on March 24, which Lopez shared on her TikTok and Rodriguez posted to his Instagram, the two are seen sitting on an outdoor couch in their backyard as they answered questions about each other with their eyes closed.

Lopez and Rodriguez also proved they were on the TikTok trend train in March when they nailed the viral “Flip the Switch” challenge, for which users change outfits to the tune of Drake‘s “Nonstop.”

Posing in front of a mirror alongside her beau, Lopez danced to the song while wearing a fitted white belted dress with long sleeves and a cut-out back. Meanwhile, Rodriguez stood perfectly still while recording his fiancée, dressed in a blazer, a white shirt and khaki pants, finishing the look in dark sunglasses.

After the lyric “I just flipped the switch” played, the scene jumped to the two hilariously wearing each others’ ensembles. While Lopez looked ready for business in her fiancé’s attire, the retired MLB legend appeared to be holding in his laughter as he busted a move in his bride-to-be’s sexy look — hoop earrings and all.

The duo also joined their kids for an impressively coordinated dance video posted to the singer’s TikTok account that month, where the group of six lined up to individually take the spotlight one by one.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.