Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Wedding (So Far)

Once Hollywood’s hottest couple got engaged during their March 2019 getaway in the Bahamas, the countdown to their wedding was on. However, despite the world’s excitement, Rodriguez and Lopez felt no reason to rush down the aisle.

After the massive emerald-cut diamond ring (which experts estimate to be between 11 and 15 carats, valued between $1 to $1.9 million) was securely set on Lopez’s ring finger, the singer went back to work.

Lopez kicked off her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour that following June through July to celebrate her 50th birthday, and then promoted her breakout movie Hustlers, all with Rodriguez by her side. By Sept. 27, 2019, the couple finally slowed down a bit to celebrate their engagement during an intimate party in L.A., surrounded by friends and family.

Although the two haven’t set an official date yet, Lopez revealed in a June 2019 video on her YouTube channel that the couple will get married “next year.”

She expanded in a March 2020 chat with Oprah Winfrey.

“It’s so funny because when we first got engaged, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to get married in a couple of months,’ ” she told Winfrey. “Like your old thinking comes right back, like all that hopeless romantic that made me get married three times.”

But then, “I said, ‘If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’ If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners, if we’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and father, and we embrace all our children. We show them it’s something that we didn’t have,” she said.