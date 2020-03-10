Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Wedding (So Far)

An Approximate Wedding Date
Once Hollywood’s hottest couple got engaged during their March 2019 getaway in the Bahamas, the countdown to their wedding was on. However, despite the world’s excitement, Rodriguez and Lopez felt no reason to rush down the aisle.
After the massive emerald-cut diamond ring (which experts estimate to be between 11 and 15 carats, valued between $1 to $1.9 million) was securely set on Lopez’s ring finger, the singer went back to work.
Lopez kicked off her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour that following June through July to celebrate her 50th birthday, and then promoted her breakout movie Hustlers, all with Rodriguez by her side. By Sept. 27, 2019, the couple finally slowed down a bit to celebrate their engagement during an intimate party in L.A., surrounded by friends and family.
Although the two haven’t set an official date yet, Lopez revealed in a June 2019 video on her YouTube channel that the couple will get married “next year.”
She expanded in a March 2020 chat with Oprah Winfrey.
“It’s so funny because when we first got engaged, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to get married in a couple of months,’ ” she told Winfrey. “Like your old thinking comes right back, like all that hopeless romantic that made me get married three times.”
But then, “I said, ‘If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’ If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners, if we’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and father, and we embrace all our children. We show them it’s something that we didn’t have,” she said.
The Wedding Venue
Lopez’s ideal venue is a lot more traditional than fans would expect. In the same YouTube video in which she revealed her roundabout wedding date, the singer also disclosed where she wants to say “I do.”
“I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time,” she said. “Never been married in a church.”
Lopez went on to talk about her previous marriages to Ojani Noa (1997-98), Cris Judd (2001-03) and Marc Anthony (2004-14), with whom she shares twins Max and Emme.
“I’ve been married three times: once was nine months and once was 11 months. So I don’t really count those,” she continued. “I was married to Marc for 10 years with the kids. I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I’m saying tried to get married,” she added, laughing.
Their Exes: Will They or Won't They Be Invited?
Will Lopez invite her ex-husbands? Will Rodriguez invite his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis (2002-2008), with whom he shares daughters Natasha and Ella? The former professional baseball player gave a straightforward answer during his September 2019 interview on GMA 3: Strahan, Sara and Keke.
“I would say exes invited to wedding. All-inclusive. The more the merrier,” Rodriguez said, prompting host Michael Strahan to stand up and shake the former player’s hand.
Their Kids Will Play a Large Role
One of the most important aspects of the couple’s union is the blending of families.
“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” a source told PEOPLE in May 2019.
Luckily, all four of their children have grown very close since their parents got together.
“Their kids all accepted each other and got along from the beginning. It’s always tricky when you merge families, but Jennifer and Alex did a great job from the start. The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time. They will all definitely be a huge part of the wedding,” the source added.
There haven’t been any concrete details yet about each child’s role, but Lopez’s son Max will “of course” walk her down the aisle, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The Guest List Will Likely Rival the Royal Weddings
While the stars haven’t confirmed a final guest list, it’s obvious that Lopez’s dream “big wedding” will be filled with A-list stars in all fields — music, acting, sports and business.
If her wedding list is anything like her 50th birthday bash guest list, fans can expect stars like Gloria and Emilio Estefan, producer L.A. Reid, Ryan Seacrest, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Benny Medina and more.