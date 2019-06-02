The famous family had a blast singing and dancing along, getting to meet the pop star backstage after the concert
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a great time singing to Ariana Grande with “20,000 teenagers” and their daughters!
The couple took their respective girls, Natasha, 14, Ella, 11, and Emme, 11, to the Ariana Grande concert in Miami at the American Airlines Arena — and from the looks of Rodriguez’s Instagram Story, they all had a blast.
“On fire @arianagrande concert,” the former MLB player, 43, captioned a video of his fiancé, 49, and their daughters enthusiastically dancing along to Grande’s performance.
He later shared a video of Natasha, who just graduated from eighth-grade on Thursday, singing along to the pop star’s hit song “Thank You, Next,” writing that she was also “on fire.”
It was quite the night for the family, who looked like they were having a great time, Rodriguez adding that it was “20,000 teenagers + Jen and I in building.”
The girls later got to meet and hug the famous singer after the concert, which the former New York Yankees player also documented on his Instagram story.
“Thank you @arianagrande for the most incredible show & for being so kind to the kids!!” he happily captioned the video, showing the star greeting all of the girls and Lopez backstage.
But the night wasn’t over, Lopez and Rodriguez capped the night off by taking the girls to get some ice cream after the show, a sweet way to end the night after meeting the “Sweetener” singer.
“Ice cream for the girls!!” the happy dad captioned a photo of Natasha, Ella and Emme all rocking their Ariana Grande t-shirts and hats while eating ice cream cones.
The day before, the whole family got together to celebrate Natasha’s middle school graduation, with Rodriguez gushing over his oldest daughter in a post on Instagram.
“How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in high school?!” Rodriguez captioned an Instagram photo, which showed himself along with Lopez and ex Cynthia Scurtis, 46, smiling alongside Natasha on her special day. They were also joined by Ella, Emme and Emme’s twin, Max, who Lopez shares with ex Marc Anthony.
“Congrats Tashi, we love you!” Rodriguez added.