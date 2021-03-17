Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Still Engaged but 'Taking Things Slowly' amid Reunion: Sources

It has been great for them to spend time in person,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They both seem much happier"

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's reunion in the Caribbean is going "great," but the couple is still "taking things slowly," sources tell PEOPLE.

On Sunday, Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, reunited in the Dominican Republic where she's currently filming Shotgun Wedding, and the two "seem much happier," according to a Lopez source.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person," the source says. "They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."

Jlo and Arod Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The source explains that Lopez was "very much ready to give up" on their relationship but "she is happy they are still together." (The couple started dating in 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019.)

" Jennifer is struggling with trust issues," the source explains. "They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged."

A second source reiterates that the two are "working through some things."

"Don't forget, this is the first time they have been apart in a year [as she films] and that can be hard," the second source tells PEOPLE. "Whatever happened, they are working past it."

In a brief statement to PEOPLE, the singer-athlete couple admitted they had been "working through some things," amid reports of trouble in their relationship.