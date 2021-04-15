Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Decided to Go Their 'Separate Ways' Last Week, Says Source
The couple announced that they had split in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday morning
J-Rod had a discussion about their future a week before their split, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.
Before the announcement Thursday morning that they had ended their engagement, Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, made the decision to "go separate ways" and the conversation was friendly, according to the source.
"They spent time together in the Dominican Republic last week and decided that it's best to go separate ways," the insider tells PEOPLE. "The split is very amicable."
The new reporting coincides with the couple's statement Thursday morning, when they shared that they "look forward" to being friends.
RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Shared Video of Romantic Memories with Jennifer Lopez Hours Before Announcing Split
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement read.
"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," they added.
After news broke that the two had split in early March, Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic where the two spent time together as she films Shotgun Wedding. A source told PEOPLE then that the couple was "doing everything they can to prioritize their relationship."
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Call Off Engagement: 'We Are Better as Friends'
"He flew back to spend a few more days with Jennifer," an insider told PEOPLE about Rodriguez. "He is making a big effort, and he wants Jennifer to be happy."
"Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out," a separate Lopez source told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a happy reunion." The source explained that Lopez was "very much ready to give up" on their relationship but "she is happy they are still together."
Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years. During the pandemic, the couple spent time at home with their blended families — Lopez's 13-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel and the former MLB player's daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16.
