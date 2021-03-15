Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reunite After Admitting They're 'Working Through' Issues: 'Onward. Upward'

After Rodriguez told photographers he's "not single" on Saturday, he flew to the Dominican Republic for a "happy reunion," with Lopez, a source confirms to PEOPLE

J-Rod has reunited.

On Sunday, Alex Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic to reunite with fiancée Jennifer Lopez after the two announced that they are "working through some things" over the weekend.

"Alex flew to the Dominican Republic yesterday," a source close to Lopez, 51, tells PEOPLE. "Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out."

"It was a happy reunion," the source adds.

On Monday morning, Rodriguez, 45, shared a video of his trip to paradise, sharing a video of the ocean and the Caribbean resort on his Instagram Story. He also posted photos of himself signing baseball cards during his flight.

"Happy Monday. New week. New day," he wrote, tagging Lopez in the post. "Onward. Upward."

The two "are working on their relationship," a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE.

Over the weekend — after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez and Rodriguez had called it quits — Rodriguez told photographers "I'm not single."

Rodriguez's public appearance came after the couple told PEOPLE in a statement, "We are working through some things."

"They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE on Saturday. The source added that the speculation that arose last month that Rodriguez had had an affair after Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy "had no bearing on the rough patch at all."

"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID," the source added of Lopez and Rodriguez, "but they want to try to stay together."

Lopez also addressed their relationship saga in a TikTok posted on Sunday morning.

To the beat of Saweetie's "Pretty Bitch Freestyle," Lopez included several headlines, including two referring to her relationship to Rodriguez.

"Sunday brunch playlist," Lopez captioned the post.