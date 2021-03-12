J. Lo and A-Rod Are 'Working Through' Things: A Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship
The pair — who started dating in April 2017 and were engaged in March 2019 — announced in March 2021 that they are 'working through some things' amid reports of a split
1999
The couple first met in 1999, when Rodriguez was still playing baseball.
In October 2018, the former Yankee posted a photo of an autograph from J. Lo, captioning it, "#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo."
May 2005
In May 2005, Bronx native Lopez attended a Yankees Game with then-husband Marc Anthony. She and Rodriguez were pictured shaking hands.
March 2017
PEOPLE confirmed in March 2017 that the pair were dating.
“She seems excited,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE at the time. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”
April 8, 2017
One month later, Lopez made it Instagram official with a photo of what looked to be the pair enjoying a Yankees game together.
April 24, 2017
In April 2017, Lopez went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she told the talk show host how she met Rodriguez. Lopez explained to Ellen that she "was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by. Afterwards, I went outside, and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder."
She said that Rodriguez made the first move and texted the superstar, and they began dating.
After their chance encounter, Rodriguez decided to make the next move: "He texted me, said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'Okay.' We had a nice dinner," Lopez said.
Rodriguez confirmed the story to DeGeneres in April 2018.
May 2017
The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala.
June 2017
Lopez shared the first photo of their families — including J. Lo's twins Max and Emme and A-Rod's daughters Natasha and Ella — hanging out together, enjoying some summer sunshine.
June 2017
The pair also took their first public vacation together to Paris, with Lopez dubbing it their "#baecation" on Instagram.
October 2017
PEOPLE reported that the pair were taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together.
“They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one,” said a source. “They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely.”
November-December 2017
The pair spent their first holiday season together.
February 2018
On Feb. 4, 2018, Lopez told Entertainment Tonight of her relationship, "We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally...things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other."
May 2018
The pair attended their second Met Gala together in May 2018.
July 2018
The pair gushed over each other in a pair of sweet birthday posts — Lopez celebrates hers on the 24th and Rodriguez on the 27th.
Rodriguez wrote of Lopez, "When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13. ❤️"
Lopez shared, "Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half...getting to know the real you more and more...I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you... you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go. But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be...growing everyday... reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals. YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer... HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro ♥️🎂💕💋"
December 2018
Lopez told Jimmy Fallon of her relationship in December 2018, "He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving," she says in the interview, getting emotional. "He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine, be the best.’ Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down, and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing. He's just a very loving, generous spirit."
February 2019
The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary with a pair of sweet Instagram tributes to one another.
"You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho," Lopez said in her post on Instagram.
For his part, Rodriguez wrote, "I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."
March 2019
After two years of dating, the pair got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019.
“She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of Lopez wearing her engagement ring as he held her hand.
May 2019
The pair stepped out again at the Met Gala in 2019, with Lopez wearing a Versace dress and her fiancé wearing a pink tuxedo.
September 2019
The pair celebrated their engagement, sharing photos of the bash to Instagram.
January 2020
With Lopez nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and SAG Award for her role in Hustlers, the pair got red carpet ready for awards season. The pair's red carpet style was, frankly, unmatched.
Following her Golden Globes loss, Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, "Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."
February 2020
Rodriguez showed support for Lopez when she performed alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl. "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️," he captioned a video of him dancing in the crowd on Instagram.
April 2020
The pair postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distanced in Miami with their families.
January 2021
On Jan. 21, 2021, Lopez performed at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration ceremony, with Rodriguez there for support. The former pro-baseball player wrote on Instagram of the experience, "I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021. 🇺🇸"
Rodriguez, who shared a photo of the pair on the plane following Lopez's performance, continued, "It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget. I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."
He gushed over Lopez, adding, "On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in. Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event? Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen. #Proud #Macha."
February 2021
Rodriguez posted a photo alongside Lopez, captioning the cuddly pic, "Missing this girl."
March 2021
In March 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had ended their two-year engagement.
"This has been a long time coming," a source told PEOPLE. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."
Weeks earlier, on Feb. 28, Rodriguez had posted a photo to Instagram of the pair in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming a movie.
The New York Post's Page Six was the first to report the news.
March 2021
A change of heart? One day later, on March 13, the pair released a statement to PEOPLE saying "we are working through some things."
"They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE. The source added that the speculation that arose last month that Rodriguez had had an affair after Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy "had no bearing on the rough patch at all. "