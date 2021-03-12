J. Lo and A-Rod Are 'Working Through' Things: A Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship

The pair gushed over each other in a pair of sweet birthday posts — Lopez celebrates hers on the 24th and Rodriguez on the 27th.

Rodriguez wrote of Lopez, "When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13. ❤️"

Lopez shared, "Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half...getting to know the real you more and more...I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you... you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go. But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be...growing everyday... reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals. YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer... HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro ♥️🎂💕💋"