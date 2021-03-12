J. Lo and A-Rod Are 'Working Through' Things: A Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship

The pair — who started dating in April 2017 and were engaged in March 2019 — announced in March 2021 that they are 'working through some things' amid reports of a split

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated March 13, 2021 02:10 PM

1 of 25

1999

The couple first met in 1999, when Rodriguez was still playing baseball.

In October 2018, the former Yankee posted a photo of an autograph from J. Lo, captioning it, "#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

May 2005

Credit: Mike Ehrmann/WireImage

In May 2005, Bronx native Lopez attended a Yankees Game with then-husband Marc Anthony. She and Rodriguez were pictured shaking hands. 

3 of 25

March 2017

Credit: Splash

PEOPLE confirmed in March 2017 that the pair were dating

“She seems excited,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE at the time. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

April 8, 2017

One month later, Lopez made it Instagram official with a photo of what looked to be the pair enjoying a Yankees game together. 

Advertisement

5 of 25

April 24, 2017

Credit: Splash

In April 2017, Lopez went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she told the talk show host how she met Rodriguez. Lopez explained to Ellen that she "was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by. Afterwards, I went outside, and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder."

She said that Rodriguez made the first move and texted the superstar, and they began dating. 

After their chance encounter, Rodriguez decided to make the next move: "He texted me, said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'Okay.' We had a nice dinner," Lopez said. 

Rodriguez confirmed the story to DeGeneres in April 2018. 

6 of 25

May 2017

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

June 2017

Lopez shared the first photo of their families — including J. Lo's twins Max and Emme and A-Rod's daughters Natasha and Ella — hanging out together, enjoying some summer sunshine. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

June 2017

Credit: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The pair also took their first public vacation together to Paris, with Lopez dubbing it their "#baecation" on Instagram

Advertisement

9 of 25

October 2017

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

PEOPLE reported that the pair were taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together. 

“They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one,” said a source. “They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

November-December 2017

Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The pair spent their first holiday season together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

February 2018

Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

On Feb. 4, 2018, Lopez told Entertainment Tonight of her relationship, "We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally...things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other."

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

May 2018

Credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty

The pair attended their second Met Gala together in May 2018. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

July 2018

Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The pair gushed over each other in a pair of sweet birthday posts — Lopez celebrates hers on the 24th and Rodriguez on the 27th

Rodriguez wrote of Lopez, "When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13. ❤️"

Lopez shared, "Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half...getting to know the real you more and more...I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you... you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go. But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be...growing everyday... reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals. YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer... HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro ♥️🎂💕💋"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

December 2018

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lopez told Jimmy Fallon of her relationship in December 2018, "He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving," she says in the interview, getting emotional. "He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine, be the best.’ Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down, and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing. He's just a very loving, generous spirit."

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

February 2019

Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary with a pair of sweet Instagram tributes to one another. 

"You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho," Lopez said in her post on Instagram

For his part, Rodriguez wrote, "I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

March 2019

Credit: Arod Corp

After two years of dating, the pair got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019

“She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of Lopez wearing her engagement ring as he held her hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

May 2019

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The pair stepped out again at the Met Gala in 2019, with Lopez wearing a Versace dress and her fiancé wearing a pink tuxedo. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

September 2019

The pair celebrated their engagement, sharing photos of the bash to Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

January 2020

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

With Lopez nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and SAG Award for her role in Hustlers, the pair got red carpet ready for awards season. The pair's red carpet style was, frankly, unmatched.

Following her Golden Globes loss, Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, "Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

February 2020

Rodriguez showed support for Lopez when she performed alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl.  "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️," he captioned a video of him dancing in the crowd on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

April 2020

Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The pair postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distanced in Miami with their families. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

January 2021

Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

On Jan. 21, 2021, Lopez performed at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration ceremony, with Rodriguez there for support. The former pro-baseball player wrote on Instagram of the experience, "I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021. 🇺🇸"

Rodriguez, who shared a photo of the pair on the plane following Lopez's performance, continued, "It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget. I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."

He gushed over Lopez, adding, "On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in. Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event? Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen.  #Proud #Macha."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

February 2021

Rodriguez posted a photo alongside Lopez, captioning the cuddly pic, "Missing this girl." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

March 2021

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In March 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had ended their two-year engagement. 

"This has been a long time coming," a source told PEOPLE. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

Weeks earlier, on Feb. 28, Rodriguez had posted a photo to Instagram of the pair in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming a movie.

The New York Post's Page Six was the first to report the news.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 25

March 2021

Credit: Alex Rodriguez/YouTube

A change of heart? One day later, on March 13, the pair released a statement to PEOPLE saying "we are working through some things."

"They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE. The source added that the speculation that arose last month that Rodriguez had had an affair after Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy "had no bearing on the rough patch at all. "

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger