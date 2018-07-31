J.Lo Reveals How She and A-Rod Keep Their Flame Alive: 'We Really Complement Each Other'

If you looked up “couples goals” in the dictionary, you’d probably find a picture of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The loving glow between the super star pair has prompted engagement rumors since soon after they began stepping out together in February 2017.

In a new interview on the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show, Lopez insists that she’s not quite ready to take a repeat trip down the aisle (“I’m not engaged—no, no”). However, she did offer some insight into how they remain so happy.

“I think we’re both in a good place in our lives,” says Lopez, 49. “And I think maybe if we would have met in our twenties, maybe not so much…. we were both… we’re too crazy. But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other. It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong.”

She adds, “When two people just fit together really well — he and I are like that.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Eric Espada/Getty

The multi-talented entertainer, whose new song "Dinero" is out now, also opened up about how the families are blending together. In addition to Lopez’s twins — Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, 10 — from her marriage to Marc Anthony, Rodriguez, 43, also has daughters Ella Alexander, 10, and Natasha Alexander, 13. According to Lopez, the kids are getting along “amazing.”

Lopez, Rodriguez and their children Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“Honestly it couldn’t be better,” she continues. “The four of them are amazingly special kids. I mean, of course I’m going to say that because I’m their mom, but they are and they’re sweet and they’re loving and they deal with us and our lifestyle in such a great way. And they love each other, they get along so good.”

Lopez adds, “We couldn’t have asked for more … that stuff can be tricky sometimes and I think a lot of people understand that. I’ve had other relationships where it’s been tricky but with these four it really works nicely.”

On Tuesday, it was announced that Lopez would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV VMAs. As a Video Vanguard recipient, she will follow in the footsteps of past honorees including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink.