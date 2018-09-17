Jennifer Lopez Jokes 'Don't Give Away My Secrets' as Alex Rodriguez Reveals Her Pre-Show Ritual

Oops!

Ahead of Jennifer Lopez’s Sunday night performance of her “All I Have” Las Vegas residency, her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez decided to film the 49-year-old singer doing one of her hilarious (and previously top-secret) pre-show rituals.

In the video, Lopez — who was wearing a pair of goggle-like sunglasses while her hair was wrapped up in a towel — casually danced in front of a mirror while listening to Cardi B’s verse on their collaboration “Dinero.”

“She does this before every show. Seriously,” Rodriguez, who was standing behind Lopez during the video, filming her every move, captioned the humorous clip.

While Lopez clearly knew her boyfriend was filming her pre-show ritual, she went on to lovingly chastise the former New York Yankee player, 43, for giving her fans too much information.

“Lol!!!” Don’t give away all my secrets!!!” she commented underneath the video, in an interaction first noticed by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Andrew Toth/Getty

Hours later, all seemed to be forgiven as Lopez got ready for one of her final performances for her residency.

“It’s showtime…heading to the stage for show #8!!!” she wrote alongside a clip of herself preparing to take the stage.

In a sweet message to her fans, the superstar added, “Love you all…LET’S GO!!” alongside a kiss emoji.

Ahead of her big night, Lopez also seemingly revealed another one of her pre-show rituals — showing off her famously fit frame on Instagram!

On Sunday, the superstar showed off all of her enviable curves while wearing a high-waisted and plunging tangerine one-piece swimsuit.

“Everything’s just peachy,” she wrote alongside the snap, before listing all of the puns she could think of to describe her outfit.

“#tangerinedream #peachesNCream, #topnaughty, #suitsandfruits, #throwingshades, #doublebuns,” she wrote, before adding, “Knot your average peach,” to peach their own,” and “practice what you peach.”

While accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, Lopez opened up about how much her boyfriend, whom she called her “twin soul,” has changed her life.

“And Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” she said. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.”

The pair have been dating since March 2017.