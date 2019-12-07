Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share a Kiss During N.Y.C. Date Night Ahead of Her SNL Return

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren’t afraid to show off a little love in public!

On Friday, the Hustlers star and her fiancé were spotted leaving Rockefeller Center in New York City, holding hands and planting a few kisses along the way.

Lopez, 50, looked chic wearing a brightly-patterned dress with a tulle-trimmed bottom matched with a black floral bomber jacket. She also paired the outfit with knee-high snakeskin boots and a black purse.

The former athlete, 44, also kept things cool and casual in a black pinstriped overcoat with a black sweater underneath and matching pants and shoes.

The singer was seen placing her hand on Rodriguez’s lapel as the two leaned in for a romantic kiss. In addition, the couple walked out of Rockefeller Plaza side by side, later holding each other’s hands.

The pair — who got engaged in March — has been in the Big Apple as Lopez is set to hit the Saturday Night Live stage to host the show for the third time.

The actress last hosted and appeared as the musical guest in 2010 and 2001. Rapper DaBaby will star as the musical guest during Saturday’s performance.

As the year comes, Lopez’s invitation to host SNL adds to a long list of her incredible highlights from 2019.

Not only did the star get engaged, but she also starred in, produced and has earned Oscar buzz for Hustlers. Also, Lopez was honored with the 2019 Fashion Icon Award, rang in her 50th birthday with an epic party as well as a tour and landed the coveted Super Bowl halftime show gig along with Shakira.

“It just shows you that dreams come true,” Lopez told PEOPLE in this week’s cover, where she and three other stars were named PEOPLE’s People of the Year. “But you have to work at it and not give up. The key is the not giving up part. For me, it’s not a choice. You can’t stop.”

“It’s been blessings on blessings on blessings,” she added.

Lopez, who calls being mom to her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, her “number 1 job,” noted: “I feel more confident and at peace with who I am and more aware of what I bring to the table, but that was a huge journey.”

Nowadays, the biggest hurdle for Lopez may just be finding time to relish her success and the year’s accolades. “I’m trying to take a deep breath and enjoy this moment!”