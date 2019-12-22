Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'Often' Reference Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Relationship Advice

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are putting Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s relationship advice into practice.

During her recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the “Medicine” singer revealed that she and her fiancé “often” reference the advice that the Supreme Court Justice, 86, gave them when they met with her earlier this year.

Lopez, 50, recalled asking Ginsburg, “What’s your piece of advice?” to which RBG responded: “It’s good to be a little deaf sometimes.”

“[Ginsburg] was like, ‘An unkind word, people are not perfect, sometimes you just have to let it go,'” the Hustlers actress added.

Lopez went on to explain that “often, Alex and I will now reference RBG,” and will tell each other to “stay calm” amidst their busy schedules.

“When everything gets crazy, or people get out of control, when there’s heightened emotions, don’t go there with people,” Lopez said. “Just stay calm.”

Ginsburg — who was married to her husband Marty Ginsburg for over 50 years before he died of cancer in 2010 — revealed in August that Lopez had called her up to request a meeting with her and the couple, according to a clip from The Hill.

“She said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé Alex Rodriguez,” Ginsburg said while speaking at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., adding that the couple “came to chambers and we had a very nice visit.”

“She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage,” Ginsburg shared. “But now A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world.”

At the time, she explained that the advice she gave Lopez about being “a little deaf” was the same advice given to her from her mother-in-law on her wedding day to Marty.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez… She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage." pic.twitter.com/EgItMC9nHA — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2019

“On the day I was married, my mother-in-law, I was married in her home, she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret to a happy marriage,” Ginsburg recalled.

“I said, ‘I’d be glad to hear, what is it?’ And she responded, ‘It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf,’ ” she added.

Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, announced their engagement in March after over two years of dating. The retired MLB star proposed during their getaway in the Bahamas.

The couple celebrated their upcoming trip down the aisle with an extravagant party in Los Angeles in September.

However, they have yet to reveal a wedding date, with Lopez telling CBS Sunday Morning that some things are too “sacred” to share.

“I just think certain things have to be sacred and be protected, and you have to be careful and delicate,” the mom of two explained, adding, “and it’s not just me, it’s another person, it’s our kids, it’s our family — and I learned that along the way.”

While she doesn’t feel ready to share a date Lopez previously revealed in a YouTUbe vlog in June that the couple will tie the knot sometime “next year.”