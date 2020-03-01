Jennifer Lopez Tells Oprah Winfrey Why She and Alex Rodriguez Are in No 'Rush' to Get Married

Jennifer Lopez is taking her time when it comes to planning her wedding day.

While speaking to Oprah Winfrey at the media mogul’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, Lopez, 50, opened up about her engagement to fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their forthcoming nuptials.

When asked whether she’s concerned about the timing of the ceremony, Lopez revealed that the couple doesn’t feel the need to “rush” to the altar. “It’s so funny because when we first got engaged, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to get married in a couple of months,’ ” she told Winfrey. “Like your old thinking comes right back, like all that hopeless romantic that made me get married three times.”

“[It all] came like rushing back and then I was like, ‘Wait, if we’re going to be together for the rest of it’ — he’s like, ‘Whatever you want to do, like we can talk about it,’ ” the mom of two recalled.

“I said, ‘If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’ If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners, if we’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and father, and we embrace all our children. We show them it’s something that we didn’t have,” she said.

The “Dinero” singer — who has been married three previous times — also opened up about knowing why Rodriguez, 44, was meant to be her life-long partner.

“It was different than anything I had ever experienced in the sense of his consistency,” she shared. “Like what he says he does every time. And he also wants to build together, which I’ve never had. I’ve never had, you know, somebody who wants to see me shine and grow and be.”

Describing how his unwavering support in her success and accomplishments has helped her see her own potential, Lopez said, “I think him being in my life was a big part of what happened this year because he allowed me to kind of just like [points up], and he wasn’t like, ‘Get back down here,’ you know? Or ‘don’t outshine me.’ “

The actress added, “He always says I do that for him and so we have that kind of like mirror quality for each other.”

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged a year ago during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas and recently celebrated their three-year anniversary on Feb. 3.

So far, the only thing the couple has confirmed about their wedding day is that their children will be involved.

Lopez previously revealed that her 12-year-old son, Maximilian “Max” David, will be walking her down the aisle. The star is also mom to Max’s twin sister Emme Maribel, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is dad to daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15.

Last year a source told PEOPLE that their kids will “definitely” play a huge role in their upcoming wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the source said.