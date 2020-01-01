Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share a New Year's Kiss as They Celebrate with Their Kids

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are welcoming a new decade together!

The power couple danced the night away at their New Year’s Eve celebration, surrounded by friends and their kids, before sharing a smooch right at midnight.

Rodriguez, 44, posted a video of him and Lopez along with his daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and her twins, Emme and Max, 11, as they counted down to 2020.

“Happy New Year everybody,” the couple said in an Instagram Story on Lopez’s page.

“From our family to yours, I hope you’re having the best night of your life, with only the best to come. We love you,” Lopez added, as she blew kisses to the camera.

And before their nighttime celebration, Rodriguez encouraged his followers to spend the last day of 2019 in excess before shaping up for the new year.

“I want you to go out there and drink and eat and drink and smoke cigars,” he said. “Have a great time with loved ones, and tomorrow we’re going to give you a 10-day challenge you’ve never heard before. Happy New Years everybody.”

Ahead of their big night, Rodriguez shared a sweet Instagram post looking back on some of their biggest highlights of 2019, which included their engagement as well as plenty of quality family time with their kids.

“What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram alongside a short compilation of clips and photos, which were also featured in a longer video shared on his YouTube page.

“Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love,” he added. “Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here’s to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!”

Earlier this month, the engaged couple celebrated Christmas together — and proved that they “don’t need no mistletoe” to kiss one another.

Clearly feeling the holiday love, Lopez posted a sweet photo of herself and Rodriguez sharing a smooch underneath the Christmas tree while wearing matching red flannel pajamas.

“Don’t need no mistletoe… .. 🎄♥️🎁 Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the best happiest most beautiful holiday ever,” Lopez captioned the post.

Lopez and Rodriguez also celebrated the holiday with their children, and one of the retired New York Yankee’s celebratory snaps showed him posing beside a gold Iron Man glove with Lopez’s son.

The couple announced their engagement in March after Rodriguez proposed during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that their children will “definitely” play a huge role in their wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the source said. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”

While the pair have stayed coy about their wedding plans, in November, Rodriguez joked about saying “I do” at Super Bowl LIV.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late night host tried to convince the retired Yankees slugger that “everyone would love it” if they got married during Lopez’s halftime show.

Although Rodriguez initially said they were thinking about having less than “one hundred million people” at their wedding, he did joke that maybe he could “save some money” if he went for the idea.

“If it’s all-inclusive, NFL, FOX they can all pay for it,” he playfully added.

Lopez previously revealed in a video on her YouTube channel that the couple will tie the knot “next year.”

“Now it’s been three years now,” the star said of her romance with Rodriguez. “[We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year.”