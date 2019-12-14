Jennifer Lopez Calls Herself Alex Rodriguez's 'Fly Girl Forever' During Date Night in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are jumpstarting their weekend with a sporty night out!

The Hustlers actress and the former baseball player were seen snuggling up courtside at the Lakers and Miami Heat game in Miami on Friday, both dressed chic and casual for their date night.

Lopez, 50, kept things cool in an army green top fastened with gold buttons and completed her look with her classic high bun and large hoop earrings.

Her fiancé opted for a dark long sleeve polo topped with black quarter zip and aviator sunglasses.

During the game, Rodriguez, 44, took a silly video of Lopez dancing in her seat while he chuckled along at her cute moves.

“Fly girl ❤️ #datenight,” he captioned the clip posted to his social media Saturday, referencing Lopez’s career as a troupe member on In Living Color.

The “On the Floor” singer was quick to comment back with a sweet reply.

Image zoom Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

“Lol… forever and always,” she wrote, adding the salsa dancing emoji.

The pair — who got engaged in March — were also gifted with their own personalized Miami Heat jersey, boasting each of their nicknames, J. Lo and A-Rod, respectively on the back.

Image zoom Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The actress’ night out with the MLB star comes just days after she was nominated for her first-ever Screen Actors Guild Award.

On Wednesday, Lopez received an outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role nod for her part as Ramona in Hustlers.

In a video shared on her social media the same day, Lopez — who appears to be working out on an elliptical machine at the gym — gets a little teary-eyed while sharing her reaction to news of the nomination.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” she said in the clip. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there.”

“Acting was my first love along with dancing and I just can’t believe all this is happening,” she continued.

Lopez, then offers a word of encouragement to aspiring actors, telling them “don’t give up.”

“It could happen. It’s happening,” she said, seemingly referring to her own success story.

“Thank you very much. I feel like I already won,” she shared. “Thank you to SAG Awards. I’ll see you guys there!”

In her video caption, the “Dinero” singer added, “Holding back tears… means so much to me to be recognized by my fellow actors!!! Thank you so much to @sagawards for this nomination ♥️ it truly means the world to me!!! NEVER GIVE UP!!”