They're Just Like Us! JLo and A-Rod Do Some Last-Minute Mall Shopping on Christmas Eve

Even celebrities aren’t immune to the stress of trying to find the perfect gift on Christmas Eve.

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez hit The Grove, one of the most popular outdoor malls in Los Angeles, just hours before they attended the holiday festivities at Kim Kardashian West‘s residence.

For their shopping day, the pop star, 49, wore a brown leather jumpsuit, which she paired with oversized sunglasses and stiletto booties. The former pro baseball player, 43, sported a plaid shirt, blue jeans, a black sneaker-boot hybrid and a puffy jacket. During much of the excursion, the couple — who began dating in early 2017 — was seen holding hands or with their arms linked. Photographers also spotted them perusing candles and sneakers.

That evening, JLo and A-Rod attended the KarJenner family’s annual, lavish holiday party. The Second Act actress was on-theme wearing a white gown for the event.

The couple recently opened up to PEOPLE about how their lives have vastly changed for the better since getting together.

“We love each other and we love our life together,” Lopez told PEOPLE in a cover story published earlier this month. “The exciting part of our love is that we’re both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other.”

Of utmost importance was making sure their respective kids felt comfortable with the union, and with each other. Lopez — who has 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage to Marc Anthony — and Rodriguez — also divorced and a dad to daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 — took great care with the introductions.

To their delight, the families clicked.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” Lopez said. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.’ ”

A-Rod was equally as pleased. “Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” he added.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”