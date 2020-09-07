Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Labor Day with Adorable Family Photos

Happy Labor Day from J.Lo and A-Rod!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spending the holiday with some family time and baseball — and the powerhouse couple shared an adorable set of family photos to prove it.

"Wishing everyone Peace and Love ❤️," tweeted Lopez, 51. "Happy Labor Day!"

The new family portraits show the couple in all-white alongside their four children: Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and Lopez's 12-year-old twins Emme and Max.

One photo shows Rodriguez kissing his fiancée on the cheek as she closes her eyes outside their family home.

"Tree cheers," wrote the former MLB star, 45, on his Instagram with a similar photo of the family on a tree with Lopez smiling from ear to ear. "Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Labor Day, from our family to yours."

"I’m excited to be working the Cardinals-Cubs game at 4 p.m. ET today on @espn. I love holiday ⚾️!!" he continued. "How are you celebrating the holiday?"

The couple has shared numerous photos of their blended family since they started dating in 2017. (The two got engaged in March 2019).

"I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away," Lopez told PEOPLE in 2018. "[It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.'"

"We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do," she added.

Last week, Lopez chatted with Rodriguez on his podcast The Corp and talked about her daughter's "mind-blowing" moment meeting her favorite artist: Billie Eilish.

"My daughter is in love with her," she said of Eilish. "We had a real moment at the Billie Eilish concert that was like, 'Oh my God, we're bonding right now. It's amazing.'"