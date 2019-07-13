Jennifer Lopez had some special fans in the audience at her sold-out show in New York City on Friday night.

Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez took the singer’s kids, 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, as well as his daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, to the pop star’s Madison Square Garden stop of her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration 50th birthday tour.

Rodriguez, 43, posted clips of the kids dancing along to Lopez’s performance to his Instagram Story on Friday, and also shared a sweet tribute to his love, referencing her childhood growing up in the Bronx.

“Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it’s just a 9.2-mile ride,” he wrote.

“But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world’s most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication,” Rodriguez continued. “Keep on killing it girl ❤️.”

Lopez, 49, also shared her excitement about being back in her hometown. “There’s no place like home!!” she captioned an Instagram post from Friday’s concert.

In the footage posted to his Instagram Story, Rodriguez, their kids, and Lopez’s mom Guadalupe could be seen happily dancing from their floor seats facing center stage.

“Finally going home with our kids,” Rodriguez captioned an Instagram Story photo of the blended family leaving the venue after the concert. “Feeling so grateful after a historic night at the garden in front of the greatest fans in the world!!”

Rodriguez has been there to support Lopez throughout her 24-city North American tour. In a tour diary video shared on YouTube earlier this month, Lopez is seen suffering from clogged sinuses and a large bruise on her face and tells Rodriguez after her performance, “It was a tough show for me.”

But the former baseball pro had no time for her self-criticism, heaping praise on the performance and calling it “the best show I’ve seen so far.”

“It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it. And you showed why you’re a champion, baby,” he said. “Every time I see the show it keeps getting better and better and better.”

The couple got engaged in March during a Bahamas getaway after two years of dating.

Lopez kicked off her It’s My Party tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on June 7, with a special surprise duet with Emme.

During her performance of “Limitless” from her movie Second Act, she descended from the sky dressed in a red gown and was joined on stage by her daughter, who was wearing a color-coordinated dress and helped her close out the song.

“When I was little, I used to be really shy singing in front of people. Not anymore,” Emme said in a video that was shared on her mom’s YouTube page. “Usually, the light’s too bright in my eye so I can’t see anybody so that’s good. I just look at mom.”

The new tour follows Lopez’s All I Have Las Vegas concert residency, which ended in September, and it is her first tour since 2012’s Dance Again World Tour with Enrique Iglesias.