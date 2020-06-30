Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to Give Keynote Speech at New York Citywide Graduation Tonight

The joint keynote speech will air on PIX11 and online on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are sending New York City's graduates off with a special message.

The engaged couple will be delivering the keynote address at the citywide graduation celebration of the Class of 2020 on Tuesday evening, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza announced in a press release.

"Jennifer and Alex are great New Yorkers," said de Blasio. "They've inspired young people throughout their careers, and we're thrilled they're stepping up to inspire our 2020 graduates. Our seniors have had to persevere through extraordinary challenges this year, and I want to thank Jennifer and Alex for giving them a positive sendoff to remember."

"The Class of 2020 has experienced a Senior year like never before, and we're so excited that we can give them the celebration they deserve featuring Jennifer and Alex," said Carranza. "Our students will be so moved by these native New Yorkers, who are role models to young people all over the City."

Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44 — both of whom are from New York — will deliver the joint keynote speech at 7:00 p.m. ET. The event will air on PIX11 and online.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the singer and former MLB star have been social distancing with their blended family. In late April, Rodriguez said he was feeling "incredibly grateful" to spend more time together.

"I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures. 🤣," the retired athlete wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of himself with Lopez and his elder daughter Natasha, 15.

In May, Lopez gave an update on the status of her and Rodriguez's highly anticipated wedding amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Nobody knows," she said. "There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. You know, it’s disappointing on one level."