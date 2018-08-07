They're on a Boat! J.Lo and A-Rod Jam to 'Don't Stop Believin'' During Italian Vacation

Jennifer Lopez has not stopped believin’ in a picture-perfect vacation.

The superstar, 49, is currently on vacation in Italy with her beau Alex Rodriguez, 43, and the couple happily sang along to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” during a relaxing boat ride.

In the video shared by the retired athlete, Lopez is seen singing along while looking stunning in a flowing blue dress. Rodriguez captioned the post, “What did you guys think of my performance?!”

The entrepreneur also shared other snapshots of their Italian getaway on his Instagram Story. In one, he called his girlfriend the “Queen of the Titanic” as she posed on another boat.

Lopez has been getting into the singalong spirit these days: On Sunday, she sang “Sweet Caroline” at Fenway Park while Rodriguez broadcast a Boston Red Sox game.

“My mom said this song came out around the time I was born and her and my dad used to sing it to me but when the sweet Caroline part came they would sing Sweet Jennifer,” Lopez told her followers. “So whenever I hear it I see a picture in my mind of my mommy and daddy singing to me as a baby and it always makes me happy inside and smile real big on the outside!!”

Lopez and Rodriguez, who celebrated Lopez’s birthday in the Bahamas last month, have been dating for a year. She has twins Max and Emme, 10, with ex-husband Marc Antony. He has daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“Their relationship from the beginning was very passionate, and they moved quickly,” a source told PEOPLE. “With Alex, Jennifer seems more mature and peaceful. It’s like she realized she doesn’t have to be married to be in a happy and serious relationship.”

Last month, Lopez dished about the relationship on Cubby and Carolina in the Morning. “I think we’re both in a good place in our lives,” she said. “And I think maybe if we would have met in our twenties, maybe not so much…. we were both… we’re too crazy. But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other. It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong.”